RRR Release Date Out: Ram Charan-Jr NTR’s Period Drama To Release On March 25!

It's official! SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR will hit the cinemas on March 25, 2022. The makers took their social media handles to share the big news. On Twitter, the team wrote, "#RRRonMarch25th, 2022... FINALISED! #RRRMovie."

Along with the tweet, the makers unveiled a poster featuring the new release date of the period drama. Shockingly, this is the 7th release date announcement of the film, all thanks to the pandemic and the subsequent restrictions imposed at places that postponed the release, time and again despite immense efforts from the makers' side. Previously, the film was slated to release on January 7, 2022.

Unfortunately, the film's release was postponed days after the team members including Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Rajamouli flew across cities to promote their upcoming film. Earlier, reports were also rife that almost Rs 20 crore went waste on promotions of the film due to the postponement.

The makers had issued a statement to announce the release postponement that read, "Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema and at the right time, WE WILL." Let us tell you that not just RRR, but Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam and Ajith-Huma Qureshi's Valimai were also postponed owing to the pandemic situation.

Also featuring Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Shriya Saran, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Rajeev Kanakala and Rahul Ramakrishna, RRR is backed by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments.