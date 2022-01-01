RRR Release Postponed Yet Again, Confirm Makers

After a lot of buzz regarding its postponement, the makers of RRR have finally revealed that the film's release has been deferred yet again owing to rising COVID-19 cases. Sharing about the release postponement, the team issued a statement on Saturday (January 1). The maker captioned the statement as, "Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie."

In the statement, makers stressed that the decision was taken considering the closure of theatres in many Indian states. The statement read, "Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema and at the right time, WE WILL."

Let us tell you that several state governments have already imposed strict restrictions especially on occupancy in theatres owing to the surge in Omicron cases. On the other hand, the ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh was also another concern of the makers. Though there were also rumours about Prabhas-Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam's postponement, the makers have re-confirmed the release date today (January 1) making it evident that the romantic drama will be hitting the cinemas on January 14, as announced earlier.

Coming back to RRR, the team members including Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli were on a promotional spree. For this, they were also seen gracing popular shows like Bigg Boss 15 and Kapil Sharma Show. Well, the release postponement has surely disappointed fans, however, the circumstances are such that it is safe to wait for the right time. Another section of social media users has also been expressing their support to the team.

RRR directed by SS Rajamouli was previously planned to release on January 7.