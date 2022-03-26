RRR Screening: Jr NTR & Ram Charan Fans Vandalise Annapurna Theatre In Vijayawada Due To Technical Glitch

The much-awaited SS Rajamouli directorial, RRR, has finally released across the world on March 25. The pan-India film starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles, has received a humungous response at the box office on its opening day. RRR has collected a gross of Rs 223 Crore worldwide on its opening day. Well, it is indeed a big opening for the Indian film after the pandemic.

We must say that Jr NTR and Ram Charan fans are enjoying the film a lot in theatres. However, in Vijayawada's Annapurna theatre, angry fans vandalised the cinema hall after the RRR screening halted for some time due to a technical glitch.

According to ANI report, Jr NTR and Ram Charan's angry fans broke theatre's windows and removed the nail fencing near the screen. ANI tweeted, "Andhra Pradesh | People removed nail fencing, smashed windows after the screening of the #RRRMovie halted due to technical reasons at Annapurna Theatre in Vijayawada."

Andhra Pradesh | People removed nail fencing, smashed windows after the screening of the #RRRMovie halted due to technical reasons at Annapurna Theatre in Vijayawada. pic.twitter.com/HauZEslPNM — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2022

In the pictures, one can see how the angry crowd's went out of control, as they couldn't have a good uninterrupted cinema experience due to some technical glitch amid the RRR screening.

Talking about RRR, the film also stars Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Makarand Deshpande, Rajeev Kanakala, Edward Sonnenblick and others in key roles. RRR's cinematography and editing departments have been handled by KK Senthil Kumar and A Sreekar Prasad respectively. The film has music composed by MM Keeravani.