RRR Star Ram Charan Is Not A Great Actor: Kota Srinivasa Rao

Ram Charan was largely applauded for his portrayal of Alluri Seetharama Raju character in RRR. But not everyone is a fan of the actor and here is one such instance that proves the same. Renowned Telugu character artist, Kota Srinivasa Rao said Ram Charan is not that great of an actor. Here is a look into Kota Srinivasa Rao's controversial remarks on Charan.

"I believe that Ram Charan is not that great of an actor. In the current generation of heroes, Charan appears to be struggling a lot on screen. He is the son of Chiranjeevi and that is the reason why he is enjoying all the fame and hype. Or else, it would have been a completely different story altogether," Kota Srinivasa Rao said in his latest interview.

Kota Srinivasa Rao's controversial comments on Ram Charan have drawn a negative reaction from Charan's fans and Mega family fans in general. Mega family fans are calling out Kota for making such offensive comments Charan.

Ram Charan attained pan-India popularity with RRR and he is currently busy with RC15, a big budget political thriller that is directed by Shankar. This will be Charan's immediate next release after Acharya, which turned out to be a disaster at the box office.