RRR Surpasses Rajinikanth’s 2.0's Lifetime Collection In 10 Days, To Beat Aamir's Secret Superstar Next!

Yes, you read that right! RRR headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, and helmed by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli has surpassed Rajinikanth's 2018 film 2.0's lifetime collection in just a matter of 10 days. The latest release with its 10-day run at the worldwide box office has grossed Rs 900 Crore, while the Rajini-starrer's total worldwide collection is Rs 800 Crore. Notably, RRR has also outdone Aamir Khan's PK which released in 2014.

Notably, the Bollywood film directed by Rajkumar Hirani has grossed Rs 832 Crore. As of now, RRR is in the fifth spot on the list of highest-grossing Indian films, and going by the collection hunt of the entertainer, it might soon cross the lifetime figures of Aamir's yet another film Secret Superstar (Rs 966.86 Crore) and Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 969.06 Crore), so as to secure the third spot. Currently, Dangal (Rs 2024 Crore) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (Rs 1810 Crore) are in the first and second spots respectively. Though RRR is pulling audiences to the theatres with each passing day, thanks to the positive word of mouth, it might not be able to secure the first or second spot on the highest-grossing list, given the huge numbers that are untouchable.

Coming to RRR and 2.0, the Rajamouli directorial grossed Rs 351.15 Crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while it made Rs 37.15 Crore, Rs 33.70 Crore and Rs 9.25 Crore in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala respectively. The film made Rs 84.20 Crore overseas. As far as 2.0 is concerned, the film grossed Rs 565.50 Crore with its theatrical run in India and minted Rs 148 Crore from the international circuits. 2.0 collected Rs 136 Crore (gross) in Tamil Nadu, while Rs 23.50 Crore and Rs 96 Crore in Tamil Nadu and Kerala respectively.