RRR: Tickets Of Jr NTR-Ram Charan Starrer Sold For A Staggering Rs 2100!

Mastercraftsman SS Rajamouli's RRR is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated movies. The film headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. will be releasing in theatres tomorrow (March 25). Fans of the leading men have already started celebrating the film via social media, with many posting BTS pictures of the stars and the other cast and crew members.

Not just that, followers of Tarak and Charan have already put up huge cut-outs of the actors in streets and theatres to welcome the film with open arms. On Twitter, fans have been trending hashtags including #RRR, #RRRMovie #RRRTickets and a lot more since morning, and going by those, seems like a major section of people are super elated and ready for the film's release. On the other hand, a few have also been sharing pictures of their already booked tickets on the micro-blogging platform, and according to them, the highest ticket price of RRR is Rs 2100. Yes, you read that right!

Reportedly, the ticket prices of the film in Delhi NCR are more expensive than that of southern regions. Notably, the tickets cost Rs 2100 (per person) sans taxes in film booking apps like BookMyShow. In Mumbai, the highest movie ticket prices of RRR amount to Rs 1720 per person, and guess what? Most of the tickets for the opening day are already sold out. According to reports, RRR's Hindi version will have the biggest release this weekend and considering impressive pre-booking, the film is expected to have a solid opening.

Made on a huge canvas, RRR also features Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainment.