    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      RRR Twitter Review: 10 Tweets You Must Read Before Watching Ram Charan-Jr NTR’s Period Action Drama

      By
      |

      RRR is out in theatres and it is raining reviews on social media. The period action drama has been getting a thumping response from all corners and seems like fans are super happy with the final output that has been presented to them after a long wait. The film brings together Tollywood's two powerhouses Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

      RRR Twitter Review

      The duo's otherworldly performances, whistle-worthy punch dialogues and incredible dance prowess are the highlights of the film. The superlative concept, brilliant narration, crisp storyline, gripping montage shots and ostentatious sequences are also the high points of RRR. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn too have done pretty well with their roles, thanks to their powerful performances. The diva's sparkling chemistry with Ram Charan is a sight to behold. The spectacular cinematography and attention-grabbing music composition deserve special mention.

      Well, going by the reviews online, it's pretty clear that audiences are loving RRR. If things go well and good, the film will be able to create box office history left, right and centre at the box office and churn out earth-shattering collections.

      Here are 10 tweets that you must read before watching RRR in theatres.

      The epic period action drama is a fictional tale about two Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, the film is backed by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments. Shriya Saran, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Samuthirakani are the supporting cast of RRR

      Announced in March 2018, the film's principal photography began in November 2018. Initially slated to release on July 30, 2020, RRR was postponed owing to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X