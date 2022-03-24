RRR Twitter Review: 10 Tweets You Must Read Before Watching Ram Charan-Jr NTR’s Period Action Drama

RRR is out in theatres and it is raining reviews on social media. The period action drama has been getting a thumping response from all corners and seems like fans are super happy with the final output that has been presented to them after a long wait. The film brings together Tollywood's two powerhouses Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

The duo's otherworldly performances, whistle-worthy punch dialogues and incredible dance prowess are the highlights of the film. The superlative concept, brilliant narration, crisp storyline, gripping montage shots and ostentatious sequences are also the high points of RRR. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn too have done pretty well with their roles, thanks to their powerful performances. The diva's sparkling chemistry with Ram Charan is a sight to behold. The spectacular cinematography and attention-grabbing music composition deserve special mention.

Well, going by the reviews online, it's pretty clear that audiences are loving RRR. If things go well and good, the film will be able to create box office history left, right and centre at the box office and churn out earth-shattering collections.

Here are 10 tweets that you must read before watching RRR in theatres.

What you've seen of Nacho Nacho - is not even 5%.



Song lo goosebumps ochai!! 🌊🔥



Iga Pre-interval sequence - no words. Unbelievable stuff happening on screen.. Mind is blowing. #RRR — Sharath Chandra (@SharathWhat) March 24, 2022

Dosti 1st song

Naatu naatu 2nd song

Interval episode goosebumps overloaded

Bombay premier talk 🔥🔥🔥.

Hype is real #RRR — Chinnu (@nameissujith) March 24, 2022

Complete madness.. Full of Loosebumps stuff



Tiger sequence with NTR, Ramcharan aggressive episodes in the middle, emotional scenes of Alia bhat, shreya & Ajay devgan are too good



No doubt climax is going to be lit.. Brace yourself



Note : Just watched RRR trailer again#RRR — Popcorn telugu (@popcorn_telugu) March 24, 2022

Ram Charan has been Surprisingly the best asset of the film. The muscle, The Moves and the emotions have all been spot on!



Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan decent.



MUST WATCH! Congratulations to the team! #RRR #RamCharan #JrNTR #AliaBhatt #SSRajamouli — Sanket Shiktode (@TheKnightSanket) March 24, 2022

Jr NTR entry + BGM + Tiger sequence goosebumps stuff, entry la ke peaks



SSR started his magic #RRR — Sridath (@DathuRulz) March 24, 2022

Finished watching the premier of RRR. Rajamouli garu has once again proven he's a master storyteller. Surpasses the grandeur of two Baahubalis. Emotions are as grand as anything in the frame. Blockbuster. #RRR #RamCharan #JrNTR — 𝙿𝚂 (@D10SPS) March 24, 2022

#RRR is a BLOCKBUSTER. #RRRMovie IS PRIDE OF INDIAN CINEMA. #RamCharan and #JrNTR 's onscreen presence and bond is something to watch for. Most versatile actors in India. Some scenes were absolutely mindblowing. #SSRajamouli greatest director ever 🔥🔥



Rating: 4.5/5 #RRRReview pic.twitter.com/xHoc4cTlkq — sanket (@sankyapa) March 24, 2022

#RRR Interval ... Forget the Language barriers , This movie Should be celebrated by India.... Every Indian should be proud for having such filmmaker’s and actors In-house ... #RRR 5/5 So Far 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#RRRMoive #RRRinUSA #RRRStormFromTomorrow — Mahi CSK🇮🇳 (@appane_muruga) March 24, 2022

The epic period action drama is a fictional tale about two Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, the film is backed by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments. Shriya Saran, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Samuthirakani are the supporting cast of RRR

Announced in March 2018, the film's principal photography began in November 2018. Initially slated to release on July 30, 2020, RRR was postponed owing to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.