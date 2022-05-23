RRR Uncut Version To Release Across 100 Screens In The USA!

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR, directed by Rajamouli is now going to have a grand release in the USA. The movie's uncut version will open in as many as 100 screens.

For the unversed, uncut version is nothing but a film that has not been edited to be screened for overseas audiences. Generally, when released in other parts of the world, the makers trim a few parts of the film or scenes to suit the target audience. An uncut version is something that doesn't go under the scissor for the same.

It doesn't mean that the film neither will have extra scenes or anything deleted from the original.

The movie has become a blockbuster and is part of the elite Rs 1000 Crore club and is said to have made a sum of Rs 1200 Crore.

RRR is the story of two legendary revolutionaries from a different era, brought together in a fictional world for a united mission. The movie is set in the 1920s and was released on March 24.

Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, and others played important roles in the film, which is produced by DVV Entertainment.

Reportedly, the re-release of an uncut version of RRR is going to be an event for one night in the USA.