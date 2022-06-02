RRR: Western Audiences Call Jr NTR And Ram Charan’s Film A Gay Love Story; RGV Reacts

SS Rajamouli's RRR broke several records at the box office worldwide. The film was widely praised for its performances, music, direction, action and cinematography. Now, the Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer has been released on OTT platforms, and it is getting a positive response for the same as well.

Indian viewers loved the 'desh-bhakti' element in the film; however, many western viewers misunderstood the genre of RRR and called it a gay love story. Isn't it weird? According to ANI report, viewers from the west are tweeting that RRR was a gay romance, and how much they enjoyed it.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma noticed the story and re-shared the same on his Twitter handle, and said that he was right about western audiences' judgement. He wrote, "I was right ? "They are so gay' Western audience's perception of 'RRR' as a gay story." (sic)

I was right 😎 “They are so gay' Western audience's perception of 'RRR' as a gay story https://t.co/OxVDVr5Qsp — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 2, 2022

RGV's tweet went viral on social media, and many Twitterati reacted to his opinion. One user wrote, "You decided your perception is right based on white people's perception about the movie..ok sir."

Another user commented, "Dont take seroius guys, He takes these low quality film articles & publishing. High standard articles lo praises thapa elanti cheap quality viewing chaptaleru kada. Relaxxxxxx."

Talking about RRR, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris and others in key roles. The SS Rajamouli directorial was released on March 24, 2022 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.