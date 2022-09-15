Saakini Daakini Twitter Review: Check Out The Tweets About Nivetha-Regina's Action Comedy!
The upcoming action comedy film starring two female leads- Nivetha Thomas and Regina Cassandra, Saakini Daakini is all set to hit the screens all over the world on September 16. The movie, which is an official remake of the Korean film Midnight Runners, has been adapted and tweaked a bit to suit the Telugu audience. The film opened amid decent expectations from fans of the actresses. Sudheer Varma, who earlier directed Swamy Ra Ra, Dochay, and Keshava, has helmed the movie.
Filmgoers
who
are
keen
on
catching
up
on
every
other
film
that
releases,
are
usually
the
ones
who
would
share
their
opinion
on
social
media
handles.
A
few
such
enthusiasts
have
shared
their
views
on
this
film
as
well.
Check
out
some
of
the
tweets
about
Saakini
Daakini
here:
The trailer of the film looked very promising. Bringing together two actresses for equally powerful roles infused with a high dose of comedy is definitely an attempt worth watching. Shalini and Damini AKA Saakini and Daakini are police trainees who strike a friendship over a period of time, although their initial meetings were troublesome. They both stumble upon a heinous crime and risk it all to save the girl and burst the racket.
Saakini Daakini is a production venture of D Suresh Babu, Sunitha Tati, and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, the original's producer. The film's music is scored by Mikey McCleary and the cinematography is handled by Richard Prasad. Viplav Nyshadam has edited the film.