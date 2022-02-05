Sai Dharam Tej To Team Up With Pawan Kalyan For Vinodhaya Sitham Remake?

For a while now, rumours have been rife that Sai Dharam Tej will be joining hands with his uncle, actor Pawan Kalyan for an upcoming film. Though nothing much was revealed in this regard looks like the project is finally materializing. It is being rumoured that the duo will come together for the Telugu remake of the Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham directed by Samuthirakani. In fact, rumour has it that it was Pawan Kalyan, who first expressed his wish to act in the remake of the successful film.

According to reports, the senior actor will be playing the lead role, while Tej will appear as the second lead. Pawan Kalyan and Tej will be reprising the roles of Samuthirakani and Thambi Ramaiah respectively. The film follows a self-centred man who upon request, is granted another 90 days to survive to rectify his past mistakes. Also featuring Deepak Dinkar, Sherin Sanchita Shetty, Yuvasri, Sriranjini, Hari Krishnan, Jayaprakash, Munishkanth and Namo Narayana in the lead roles, the film was released in October last year.

Upon its release, the fantasy drama was highly praised especially for the concept, performances of the actors and technicalities. Cinematographer NK Ekambaram, editor AL Ramesh and music composer C Sathya were the technical members of the film. Well, if the ongoing buzz turns out to be true, it will surely enthral Pawan and Tej's fans who have been eagerly waiting for their collaboration for a long time now.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in Bheemla Nayak directed by Saagar K Chandra. Though the film was expected to release in January, it was postponed to avert a clash with RRR and Radhe Shyam. Currently, the makers have blocked two release dates for the film, which are February 25 and April 1. Well, he also has Hari Hara Veera Mallu with Krish Jagarlamudi and Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh with Harish Shankar in the pipeline.

As for Sai Dharam Tej, he was previously seen in Deva Katta's Republic.