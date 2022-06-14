Sai Pallavi Gets Candid About Her Wedding Plans and Kids, Details Here

Sai Pallavi is an actress that has carved a niche for herself and is most choosy when it comes to her scripts. The lady lass is known for her conservative ideology and often unleashes her prowess through the characters she plays in the films.

The actress is vigorously taking part in the promotional events of Rana Daggubati starrer Virata Parvam, which is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on June 17.

The movie showcases Sai Pallavi in the character of Vennela, who is smitten by the ideology and writings of a Naxal, played by Rana, and deeply falls in love. So much so that she escapes her home to meet him.

During one such media interaction, Sai Pallavi was asked about her plans for personal life- wedding, children and et al, to which she replied, "I thought that I will get married at the age of 23, and would have two children by the age of 30."

The actress, who is about to enter her third decade is all happy and content with the kind of work she does and is overwhelmed by the love and affection of Telugu people.

Watch Virata Parvam Trailer here

In addition to Rana and Sai Pallavi, national award winner Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, Sai Chand, and Nivetha Pethuraj will be seen playing prominent roles.

Virata Parvam is directed by Venu Udugula and produced by D Suresh Babu, Sudhakar Cherukuri. The movie is cinematographed by Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani. Virata Parvam is edited by A Sreekar Prasad and the film's intriguing music is composed by Suresh Bobbili.