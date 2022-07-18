Salaar Update: The Unit Shoots For Crucial Action Sequences In A Valley Featuring Prabhas!

Young Rebel star Prabhas is on a roll signing films one after the other. The actor is currently shooting for KGF fame Prashanth Neel's directorial Salaar. The unit is reportedly prepping for an important fight sequence to be canned, featuring Prabhas and the film's antagonist, reportedly.

It is learned that these fight scenes are extremely crucial for the film and are designed in a stylish format. The film, which is touted as an action entertainer will have several fight scenes and this particular fight sequence is being shot at a steep valley with utmost precision-for it appears at an important time of the film's narration.

Prabhas, who was last seen in Radhe Shyam, which was a flop at the box office, is expected to make a comeback to his form with Salaar. KGF director Prashanth Neel announced Salaar with Prabhas immediately after KGF: Chapter 1 became a successful venture.

Salaar has Shruti Haasan as the film's female lead opposite Prabhas. The movie also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Easwari Rao as prominent cast members.

Makers of KGF Chapter 1 & 2, Vijay Kiragandur is producing Salaar on a budget of Rs 200 Crore under Hombale Films banner. KGF Fame Ravi Basrur is composing the film's music and Bhuvan Gowda is cranking the camera. The movie is expected to hit the screens worldwide in 2023 in five languages.

Prashanth Neel also is filming a movie with RRR fame actor Jr NTR for the actor's #NTR31. On the other hand, Prabhas is also part of director Nag Ashwin's prestigious venture Project K with Deepika Padukone.