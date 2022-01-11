Samantha On Going Through A ‘Difficult Time’ In Life, Says She Sought Help From Friends And Counsellors

During a recent event in Hyderabad, Samantha Ruth Prabhu stressed the importance of mental health. Speaking at the event the actress said that there is a lot of pressure on people these days as they are focused on showing perfect lives on social media. Stressing that no one's life is perfect, she said, "We live in an increasingly stressful world where there is so much focus, whether it is on social media, on portraying perfect lives. It is becoming more difficult to speak about our weaknesses, our pain, our anxiety because there is so much focus. I have noticed this. Being very active on social media myself, I have noticed the stress of portraying perfect lives. No one's life is perfect. Trust me. No one's life is perfect."

Samantha further cited her own example stating that she had sought help from friends and counsellors when she had to go through a difficult time in her own life. She went on to say, "I think it is time for people like us, people like me, most definitely to speak about not just the glitz and glamour but also the pain, the suffering, the lows. It is normal for all of us to go through that, it is too normal to talk about it and it is normal to ask for help. I have gone through a difficult time in my life and asked for help. I have sought help from my friends and counsellors and that has made a huge difference in my life. If I am sitting here today, strong and ready for the next part of my life, it is not just because I was strong but it is because many people around me helped me to be strong. I think it's time to normalize our lows and ask for help."

Post her separation from Naga Chaitanya, the actress had to face a lot of criticism and personal attacks from a section of netizens. She was later seen raising her voice against them, only to shut them once and for all.

Work wise, Samantha has Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Shaakuntalam and Yashoda. She is also a part of the Hollywood film The Arrangements Of Love.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM