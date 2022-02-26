Samantha Ruth Prabhu Completes 12 Years In Showbiz, Hopes Her Love Story With Cinema Never Ends

The very talented actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu completed 12 years in film industry on Saturday (February 26). She debuted with the Tamil film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa which released in 2010. For the unversed, she made a cameo appearance in the Gautham Vasudev Menon directorial starring Silambarasan and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. Notably, in the same year, she appeared in the Telugu remake of the romantic drama Ye Maaya Chesave, this time playing the female lead opposite her now ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.

Well, to celebrate the milestone, the diva on Saturday took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note along with a couple of beautiful sun-kissed pictures of herself. Pouring out her heart and hoping that her love story with cinema never ends, she wrote, "I woke up this morning to realize that I've completed 12 years in the Film Industry. It's been 12 years of memories that revolve around Lights, Camera, action and incomparable moments. I am filled with gratitude for having had this blessed journey and the best, most loyal fans in the world! Here's hoping my love story with Cinema never ends and abounds from strength to strength."

In the pictures shared, the actress can be seen all smiles as she poses near Kerala's Athirappilly Water Falls in the background albeit blurred.

Soon after her post went viral on social media, her friends and colleagues from the industry including Raashi Khanna, Rahul Ravindran, Anupama Parameswaran, Kajal Aggarwal, Vennela Kishore and Raj & DK dropped hearts and congratulatory messages on the comment section.

On a related note, the actress has also uploaded another post to share the big news on recently receiving the Champions of Change Telangana 2021 award. She captioned the post as, "Honored to receive the 'Champions of Change Telangana 2021' award. This one feels special for it recognizes our work in the area of social welfare through."

Workwise, Samantha will next be seen in Shakuntalam and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.