Samantha Ruth Prabhu Led Yashoda Generates Bumper Pre-Release Business; Here's How Much It Made

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for her next ambitious Telugu film, Yashoda. Interestingly, before its release, the film has already earned around Rs 55 crore. According to trade sources, this is reportedly the highest pre-release business for a Samantha movie headlined by a female star. Yashoda, which will release in multiple Indian languages, is a female-centric sci-fi thriller helmed by director duo Hari and Harish.

Taking to his Twitter account, industry tracker Ramesh Bala shared that Yashoda has made pre-release sales of over Rs 55 crore. He said in his tweet that Yashoda's digital rights have been sold for Rs 24 crore, whereas its satellite rights were bought for Rs 13 crore. Yashoda's Hindi dubbing rights and overseas distribution rights were sold for Rs 3.5 crore and Rs 2.5 crore, respectively. He further mentioned that the movie's Indian theatrical distribution rights were sold for Rs 12 crore.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and shared that she is "extremely nervous and especially excited!" ahead of her film's release. Sharing a goofy snap in her night suit, the actress wrote, "Mee andhariki Yashoda nachchalani gattiga korukuntunna. Good vibes to my directors, producer, cast and entire crew as they wait like me for your verdict tomorrow. All fingers and toes crossed."

Samantha, who couldn't take part in the promotional events of the film, recently appeared for an interview in Telugu and Tamil, where she spoke at length about Yashoda and addressed her health issues. Samantha seemed disappointed at how the media had speculated about her health condition and clarified that she is fighting and getting better. "I am not yet dead, and I am strong," she said.

In the same interview clip, Samantha can be seen turning emotional about how she is handling her health condition. She clarified that her stage is not life-threatening. "I want to clear one thing. I saw a lot of articles describing my condition as life-threatening. The stage I'm in, it's not life-threatening. At the moment, I'm not dead yet. I don't think those headlines were very necessary," she added.

Further, speaking about performing high-voltage stunts in Yashoda and raising the bar, the actress had earlier said, "The most challenging part of shooting for Yashoda was the action sequences. I really enjoy doing action even though I never imagined I was meant to do action, but it is quite surprising and the love for the genre has been a revelation for myself."

Samantha will be seen playing a surrogate mother In Yashoda who takes up a high-risk mission to unravel the secrets and corruption of the medical world.

Yashoda releases this Friday, November 11, in theatres near you.