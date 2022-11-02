Samantha Ruth Prabhu Receives Praise From Hollywood Stunt Director Yannick Ben, Calls Her ‘Very Dedicated'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is working hard to redefine her image as an action hero. The star has carved a niche for herself across the nation and impressed everyone with her acting in her debut web series, The Family Man 2. It looks like she is ready to take over everyone's hearts with another power-packed performance in her upcoming film, Yashoda. The film's trailer was released recently and has been well received by the audience.

The actress has added another admirer to her long list of fans, who is none other than Yashoda's stunt director, Yannick Ben. The Hollywood stunt choreographer, heaping praise on Samantha, revealed that she tries to keep the fight sequences close to reality. He also added that she rarely uses ropes or other gimmicks that would undermine the quality of the scenes.

The makers of Yashoda released a behind-the-scenes video that showed the filming of a stunt sequence. Samantha can be seen performing some tough action scenes. Sharing the glimpses of the process, Ben in the clip hailed Samantha and said, "I like working with Samantha because she is very dedicated all the time when you show her choreography. She's really willing to give her best to do something good. And as an action director, that's what we want. We want an actor who is fully dedicated and giving full of herself or himself to get the best of the action." Watch the video

Giving out more details about Yashoda's action scenes, Yannick can be heard adding, "My style for the action is always, trying to keep it real. I don't like to pull out like a lot of fireworks and but we always try to keep something more realistic and close to what can happen in real life. We do a mix of different moves than we have in a default martial arts. So mostly my combination of fighting is a little bit of boxing, kickboxing and some projection that you can find in judo and also depending on the choreography, Brazilian jujitsu and also a mix of MMA of course."

Yannick Ben and Samantha have previously collaborated on The Family Man 2. Meanwhile, Ben has choreographed stunts for some notable Hollywood movies, like Transporter 3, Christopher Nolan's Inception, and Dunkirk. He has also directed stunts for a number of Hindi and Telugu films, including Shahrukh Khan's Raees, Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai, Pawan Kalyan's Attarintiki Daredi, Mahesh Babu's 1 - Nenokkadine, Allu Arjun's Badrinath, and Suriya's 7aam arivu.

Speaking about Yashoda, the film has been helmed by Hari and Harish and will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Yashoda is set to hit the cinemas on November 11.