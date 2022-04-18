Samantha Ruth Prabhu Regrets Having Tattoos With Naga Chaitanya Link? Her Latest Advice To A Fan Hints So

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is gearing up for the release of her most-awaited film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, recently indulged in an AMA (Ask me anything) session on Instagram. The South actress got candid with her fans as she shared her inner thoughts and dreams during the fun session.

Among all the questions, what caught the most attention is her reply to a curious fan who asked the 'Oh Baby' actress for tattoo suggestions. Rather than giving suggestions, the actress was surprisingly seen advising the person to never get a tattoo. Though Samantha didn't reveal the reason whatsoever, she said, "You know the one thing I'd tell my younger self is never ever get a tattoo. Never. Never ever. Ever, get a tattoo." Well, her disapproval about getting inked despite having three tattoos, evidently hints that she regrets having them, at least post her separation from Naga Chaitanya.

For the unversed, all the three tattoos inked on her body have a Naga Chaitanya connection. Before confirming their relationship, the two were spotted flaunting identical Viking symbol tattoos, which simply means creating one's own reality. Her second tattoo is the initials of her first film opposite Naga Chaitanya, Yeh Maaya Chesave, which is inked on her nape.

In July 2019, Samantha gracefully flaunted her third tattoo inked on her side rib dedicated to her then hubby Chaitanya. Sharing the photo she wrote, "Living my best life ...😎... (the only tattoo that I've been hiding finally on display 🤪) @chayakkineni my husband my world ❤️." Notably, the actress had deleted most of the posts connecting to him on her IG feed months after announcing their separation, but is yet to delete the tattoo post dedicated to him.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot on October 7, 2017, and called it quits on October 2 last year.