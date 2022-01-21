Samantha Ruth Prabhu Removes Divorce Statement From Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has jetted off to Switzerland with her close friend Shilpa Reddy and the latter's family members. The actress recently posted an intriguing picture of herself from the breathtaking locale, sharing how she is enjoying skiing on the snow-filled mountains. Ever since Samantha announced her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, she has been on a restore mode.

The diva has been travelling a lot, focusing on her fitness regime and developing new hobbies. Well, looks like she also believes in burying the past and moving forward in life as she finally removes her divorce statement from Instagram. Yes, you read that right! Samantha has apparently deleted the divorce statement released on October 2.

The statement was jointly issued by the actress and her now former husband Naga Chaitanya. Her statement read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support." (sic)

Looks like the actress is cleaning up her feed for the better. Earlier, she had deleted a few pictures with Naga Chaitanya on Instagram. Well, the Tollywood actor is currently busy with his new release, Bangarraju. During the promotions of the film, Chaitanya had to face a few personal questions that included his separation from Samantha, to which he said, "It was a decision made for the good of both of us. If she (Samantha) is happy, I am happy. That was the best decision in that situation."