Samantha Ruth Prabhu's First Co-Star To Direct Her Upcoming Film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently riding high on the success of her latest release, Yashoda. The film is having a good run at the box office, even overseas. Yashoda was released on November 11 and has so far minted around Rs 20.35 crore globally. Samantha has dubbed her dialogues for Yashoda. This would be the first time that the actress would have dubbed her voice for her character in any Telugu film.

Before the release of Samantha appeared for an interview where the actress spoke about her dubbing her dialogues for Yashoda. In an interview for the Tamil and Telugu channels, she had said, "For me, dubbing in Telugu was a bit difficult as I come from Chennai. Every artist wants to dub for themselves after giving everything to their performance. I always had that wish but now I have also developed confidence about my hold on the Telugu language. I worked on it."

Rumours have been rife that Samantha and Chinmayi Sripada are not on speaking terms. The singer has dubbed Samantha's voice for almost all her Telugu movies. Despite this, Chinmay's husband and actor-director Rahul Ravindran has been promoting Samantha's Yashoda on his social media pages. This has raised speculation that Rahul Ravindran may unite with Samantha to work in the coming future.

As per gossip mills, Rahul, who is Samantha's good friend, is working on his next directorial project. Rahul and Samantha had plans to work together in the past, but things couldn't materialise for reasons unknown. But now it looks like things have changed between the two celebrities, and we might see Samantha in something new. Although the development has not been officially confirmed by either party, it has been making the rounds on the internet.

Samantha and Rahul previously worked as the lead pair in Moscowin Kavery, which was their debut Tamil film. As per reports, Rahul Ravindran is currently all set to do a female-centric movie, and he wants to rope in Samantha for the role. It has also been reported that he has narrated the story to Rasmika Mandanna. However, the Pushpa actress has not agreed to the script.

Meanwhile, it is said that Samantha has shown excitement for the film's story, and she may say yes to the role. Even though nothing has been fixed, rumours have it that Rahul Ravindran may meet Samantha once she is set free of her other commitments and her recently diagnosed ailment.

Samantha is a busy bee. She has the romantic comedy Kushi with Vijay Devarakonda and an untitled web series with Varun Dhawan, which is an adaptation of Citadel. She also has an untitled film under Taapsee Pannu's production.