Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Upcoming Thriller Yashoda To Hit The Screens On November 11!

Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu's
upcoming
thriller,
which
is
reportedly
based
on
true
incidents,
Yashoda,
finally
has
a
release
date.
The
movie,
which
is
going
to
be
released
in
Telugu,
Tamil,
Malayalam,
Kannada,
and
Hindi
is
ready
for
a
theatrical
release
on
November
11,
announced
the
makers
of
the
film
on
October
17.
The
film's
release
was
postponed
from
August
12
due
to
various
reasons.
The
makers
earlier
mentioned
that
the
backdrop
of
the
story
is
about
a
crime
that
is
happening
undercurrent
in
the
society.
They
picked
up
the
line,
added
some
elements
to
make
it
a
psychological
science
fiction
thriller.
The
teaser
of
the
film
received
great
applause
in
all
languages.
Samantha
was
her
usual
best
in
terms
of
performance.
Yashoda
stars
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar,
Murali
Sharma,
Sampath
Raj,
Shatru,
Rao
Ramesh,
Divya
Sripada,
Unni
Mukundan,
Priyanka
Sharma,
Kalpika
Ganesh,
and
Madhurima
among
others
in
important
roles.
Coming
to
the
film's
crew,
Yashoda
is
written
and
directed
by
Hari-Harish.
Dialogues
were
penned
by
Pulagam
Chinnarayana,
and
Challa
Bhagyalakshmi.
The
film's
score
was
composed
by
Mani
Sharma
and
M
Sukumar
cranked
the
camera.
Marthand
K
Venkatesh
edited
the
film
which
was
bankrolled
by
Sivalenka
Krishna
Prasad
under
his
Sridevi
Movies
banner.
Yashoda
was
shot
simultaneously
in
Telugu
and
Tamil.
Meanwhile
Samantha
came
back
to
normalcy
after
a
long
gap
from
media
glare
just
recently.
She
posted
a
picture
on
her
social
media
handles
citing
her
return.
Samantha
is
said
to
have
undergone
some
treatment
in
the
USA
for
her
severe
skin
problem.
The
actress,
who
is
also
having
a
couple
of
projects
in
her
kitty
will
be
next
seen
in
Vijay
Devarakonda
and
Shiva
Nirvana's
Kushi.