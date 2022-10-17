Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Upcoming Thriller Yashoda To Hit The Screens On November 11!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming thriller, which is reportedly based on true incidents, Yashoda, finally has a release date. The movie, which is going to be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi is ready for a theatrical release on November 11, announced the makers of the film on October 17. The film's release was postponed from August 12 due to various reasons.

The makers earlier mentioned that the backdrop of the story is about a crime that is happening undercurrent in the society. They picked up the line, added some elements to make it a psychological science fiction thriller. The teaser of the film received great applause in all languages. Samantha was her usual best in terms of performance.

Yashoda stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Rao Ramesh, Divya Sripada, Unni Mukundan, Priyanka Sharma, Kalpika Ganesh, and Madhurima among others in important roles.

Coming to the film's crew, Yashoda is written and directed by Hari-Harish. Dialogues were penned by Pulagam Chinnarayana, and Challa Bhagyalakshmi. The film's score was composed by Mani Sharma and M Sukumar cranked the camera. Marthand K Venkatesh edited the film which was bankrolled by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under his Sridevi Movies banner. Yashoda was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil.

Meanwhile Samantha came back to normalcy after a long gap from media glare just recently. She posted a picture on her social media handles citing her return. Samantha is said to have undergone some treatment in the USA for her severe skin problem. The actress, who is also having a couple of projects in her kitty will be next seen in Vijay Devarakonda and Shiva Nirvana's Kushi.