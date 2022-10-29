Samantha Ruth Prabhu Suffers From Autoimmune Disorder Called Myositis; Pens A Love Note To Her Fans!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been missing in action for the past couple of months has finally decided to address the elephant in the room. In a rather long post, the actress opened up about her reasons for not being active on social media and how she has been coping with the unending challenges life is throwing at her.

On October 29, the actress shared a picture of her from the dubbing studio, in which she was seen prompting her lines for her upcoming film Yashoda. She made a heart with her two hands and the click was captured over-shoulder. However, what caught everybody's attention is the medical device right beside her chair and the intercath attached to her left hand, as she is trying to do her job.

Without any space for further speculation, the actress wrote, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realizing that we don't always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days.... physically and emotionally.... and even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery.

I love you.. ♥️

THIS TOO SHALL PASS," wrote the multi-talented actress.

Comments from her friends, fans, and celebrities started pouring in like a rampage over the post. From Shriya Saran to Sushmitha Konidela, Nandu Reddy to Divyaspandana, Dr. Manjula Anagani, Neeraja Kona, Designer Kresha Bajaj, Tanghavri, Seshankabinesh, Raashii Khanna, Kiara Ali Advani, and Lakshmi Manchu were a few celebrities who wished her lots of strength and love.

Her upcoming film Yashoda, a pan-India venture directed by Hari and Harish is set for a theatrical release on November 11. The makers have released the promotional trailer of the film which has become a huge success.

She is also working on Vijay Deverakonda's film with Shiva Nirvana titled Kushi. Apart from this, she has several projects lined up, awaiting her to resume normalcy.