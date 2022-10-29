Samantha Ruth Prabhu Suffers From Autoimmune Disorder Called Myositis; Pens A Love Note To Her Fans!
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been missing in action for the past couple of months has finally decided to address the elephant in the room. In a rather long post, the actress opened up about her reasons for not being active on social media and how she has been coping with the unending challenges life is throwing at her.
On October 29, the actress shared a picture of her from the dubbing studio, in which she was seen prompting her lines for her upcoming film Yashoda. She made a heart with her two hands and the click was captured over-shoulder. However, what caught everybody's attention is the medical device right beside her chair and the intercath attached to her left hand, as she is trying to do her job.
Without
any
space
for
further
speculation,
the
actress
wrote,
"Your
response
to
the
Yashodha
Trailer
was
overwhelming.
It
is
this
love
and
connection
that
I
share
with
all
of
you,
that
gives
me
the
strength
to
deal
with
the
seemingly
unending
challenges
that
life
throws
at
me.
A
few
months
back
I
was
diagnosed
with
an
autoimmune
condition
called
Myositis.
I
was
hoping
to
share
this
after
it
had
gone
into
remission.
But
it
is
taking
a
little
longer
than
I
hoped.
I
am
slowly
realizing
that
we
don't
always
need
to
put
up
a
strong
front.
Accepting
this
vulnerability
is
something
that
I
am
still
struggling
with.
The
doctors
are
confident
that
I
will
make
a
complete
recovery
very
soon.
I
have
had
good
days
and
bad
days....
physically
and
emotionally....
and
even
when
it
feels
like
I
can't
handle
one
more
day
of
this,
somehow
that
moment
passes.
I
guess
it
can
only
mean
that
I
am
one
more
day
closer
to
recovery.
I love you.. ♥️
THIS TOO SHALL PASS," wrote the multi-talented actress.
Comments from her friends, fans, and celebrities started pouring in like a rampage over the post. From Shriya Saran to Sushmitha Konidela, Nandu Reddy to Divyaspandana, Dr. Manjula Anagani, Neeraja Kona, Designer Kresha Bajaj, Tanghavri, Seshankabinesh, Raashii Khanna, Kiara Ali Advani, and Lakshmi Manchu were a few celebrities who wished her lots of strength and love.
Her upcoming film Yashoda, a pan-India venture directed by Hari and Harish is set for a theatrical release on November 11. The makers have released the promotional trailer of the film which has become a huge success.
She is also working on Vijay Deverakonda's film with Shiva Nirvana titled Kushi. Apart from this, she has several projects lined up, awaiting her to resume normalcy.