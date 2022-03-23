Samantha Ruth Prabhu Unfollows Naga Chaitanya On Instagram, Shares A Cryptic Post Soon After

Tollywood's estranged couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya has yet again made headlines, and if you think it's a 'they've finally got back together' news, well then you got it all wrong. Apparently, after breaking all ties with Chaitanya, the diva has now unfollowed him on Instagram. Not just that, she has also deleted all posts featuring her now ex-husband.

The separation announcement post which had left many heartbroken is also missing from her feed, and going by the other posts, seems like the actress only wants to focus on the positive side of her life and things that matter to her the most. Soon after unfollowing the Love Story actor, Samantha shared a quote on her Instagram stories that read, "Sometimes the strength within isn't a big fiery flame for all to see. Sometimes it's just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softly. "Keep going, you go this"". She uploaded the quote with the hashtag #MyMomSaid.

Notably, Naga Chaitanya, who is not an avid social media user, still has pictures with Samantha on his feed.

Well, the duo decided to call it quits on October 2 last year. Their joint statement read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

Coincidentally, the duo is now gearing up for the release of their Bollywood projects. Samantha will be seen in the Indian spin-off of the American drama series Citadel opposite Varun Dhawan, while Chaitanya is awaiting the release of Laal Singh Chaddha which stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles.