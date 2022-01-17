Samantha’s Remuneration For Pushpa’s ‘Oo Antava’ Song Revealed!

Pushpa's 'Oo Antava' song is here to stay. The peppy item number featuring Samantha and Allu Arjun is still trending big time on music streaming platforms. Post its release, the lyrical track became south India's most viewed song in 24 hours on YouTube. The song garnered over 14 million views in a span of 24 hours. The video song of 'Oo Antava' has also been released, and fans of the actors can't stop gushing over their dance prowess and sparkling chemistry.

At the time of writing, the lyrical and video songs garnered 138 million and 52 million views respectively on the video streaming platform. Composed by celebrated music director Devi Sri Prasad, the track was released in 5 languages including Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada, which were crooned by singers Indravathi Chauhan, Kanika, Remya Nambeesan, Andrea Jeremiah and Mangli respectively. All 5 songs were highly praised and were equally well-received by the audiences.

Well now, 'Oo Antava' has yet again made headlines and this time for another big reason. As per a report in IWM BUZZ.COM, Samantha was paid a massive Rs 5 crore for being part of the item number. The report further claims that the leading man of the entertainer Allu Arjun had to convince her to collaborate with him for the film. They quoted a source as saying, "Oh, she has charged a bomb for the 'Oo Antava' dance number. Believe me, she was very reluctant. The film's leading man Allu Arjun personally took the effort to convince her."

Talking about the remuneration part, the source said, "They had to pay her close to Rs 5 crore for that 3-minute dance number. She had some reservations about some of the dance movements. But gradually she got into the groove and didn't demand that even one step be changed."

Pushpa: The Rise directed by Sukumar stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles.