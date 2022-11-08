Samantha Speaks About Her Battle With Myositis, Says 'Not Dying Anytime Soon'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for her next release, Yashoda, and recently started promoting it. The actress, during an interview, opened up about her health for the first time. Samantha revealed a few days ago that she is getting treated for Myositis, which is an autoimmune condition. Despite her condition, Samantha has turned up for Yashoda promotions and has taken the opportunity to clarify false claims surrounding her illness.

Breaking her silence about Myositis recovery, an emotional Samantha recalled the journey she has been through as she fought the condition. Clearing the air, the Yashoda actress said that she is not at a life-threatening stage like a few media reports claimed. Further, she added that the media could have avoided exaggerating her health condition and asserted that she was determined to fight this tough phase of her life.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu a few weeks ago took to her Instagram account and revealed to her fans that she has been battling an autoimmune condition called Myositis for the past three months. The condition mostly affects muscles.

During Yashoda's interview, the actress is seen going emotional as she explains in detail about her Myositis recovery and how she is handling it.

She said, "As I said earlier, there are some good days and there are some bad days. On some days, getting up from bed is difficult. And on some days, I want to fight. Slowly, the days I want to fight are becoming more. It's been three months now. I want to clarify that I am not dying anytime soon. I saw many articles that I have a life-threatening condition. No, I don't. It's an autoimmune condition. It's draining and tiring. I've always been a fighter and I will fight."

"The stage I'm in, it's not life-threatening. At the moment, I'm not dead yet. I don't think those headlines were very necessary," she added.

On being asked how she is coping with the recovery period, Samantha responded, saying, "I wish I wanted to say that I used the time productively. It was dark times and very difficult. With high-dose medications and never-ending trips to doctors, my day was occupied. It's okay if you cannot use every day productively. It's okay to fail sometimes. It's okay to not be your best all the time. You can be vulnerable and sick."

Speaking of Yashoda, Samantha will be seen playing a surrogate mother in this Telugu thriller film who is on a mission to discover a huge medical scam. The trailer was released a few weeks ago and has received positive reactions from the audience. Besides Samantha, Yashoda also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, and Sampath Raj in key roles.

Helmed by Hari Harish's Yashoda, the supernatural thriller will hit theatres on November 11. Samantha, apart from Yashoda, will be next seen in Shiva Nirvana's Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda.