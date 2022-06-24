Sammathame OTT Release Date & Time: Kiran Abbavaram-Chandini Chowdary's Romantic Film Will Stream On Aha Video

Kiran Abbavaram, who debuted with Rajavaru Ranivaru in Tollywood has emerged as a bankable actor. Kiran always chose scripts and stories that are unusual and have ample scope for performance. The actor, who was last seen in Sebastian, which had an OTT release, is now back on the silver screen with Sammathame.

Sammathame is a romantic drama that stars Chandini Chowdary as the female lead. The movie directed by Gopinath Reddy was released on June 24 in the theatres.

The movie's digital streaming rights were bought by Aha Video, which means that Sammathame will stream on Aha after completing a few weeks of its theatrical run. The official announcement about the film's streaming date is yet to be made.

Sammathame is a story about a guy who loses his mother at a young age and always wanted to get married at the earliest. He believes in marriage and is against love before marriage. He is shown as a possessive man who gets mad when his girl is hugged by her friend in a casual hug. What happens when he learns of his girl's past relationship is about Sammathame.

The character of Krishna played by Abbavaram is brainwashed since his childhood about the characteristics of an ideal housewife. He meets Saanvi, played by Chandini Chowdary, who he meets for a matrimonial alliance.

Sammathame is produced by Kankanala Praveena and Sekhar Chandra scored music for the film. Viplav Nyshadam worked as the film's editor and Sateesh Reddy Masam is the director of photography.