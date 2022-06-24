Sammathame OTT Release Date & Time: Kiran Abbavaram-Chandini Chowdary's Romantic Film Will Stream On Aha Video

Kiran
Abbavaram,
who
debuted
with
Rajavaru
Ranivaru
in
Tollywood
has
emerged
as
a
bankable
actor.
Kiran
always
chose
scripts
and
stories
that
are
unusual
and
have
ample
scope
for
performance.
The
actor,
who
was
last
seen
in
Sebastian,
which
had
an
OTT
release,
is
now
back
on
the
silver
screen
with
Sammathame.
Sammathame
is
a
romantic
drama
that
stars
Chandini
Chowdary
as
the
female
lead.
The
movie
directed
by
Gopinath
Reddy
was
released
on
June
24
in
the
theatres.
The
movie's
digital
streaming
rights
were
bought
by
Aha
Video,
which
means
that
Sammathame
will
stream
on
Aha
after
completing
a
few
weeks
of
its
theatrical
run.
The
official
announcement
about
the
film's
streaming
date
is
yet
to
be
made.
Sammathame
is
a
story
about
a
guy
who
loses
his
mother
at
a
young
age
and
always
wanted
to
get
married
at
the
earliest.
He
believes
in
marriage
and
is
against
love
before
marriage.
He
is
shown
as
a
possessive
man
who
gets
mad
when
his
girl
is
hugged
by
her
friend
in
a
casual
hug.
What
happens
when
he
learns
of
his
girl's
past
relationship
is
about
Sammathame.
The
character
of
Krishna
played
by
Abbavaram
is
brainwashed
since
his
childhood
about
the
characteristics
of
an
ideal
housewife.
He
meets
Saanvi,
played
by
Chandini
Chowdary,
who
he
meets
for
a
matrimonial
alliance.
Sammathame
is
produced
by
Kankanala
Praveena
and
Sekhar
Chandra
scored
music
for
the
film.
Viplav
Nyshadam
worked
as
the
film's
editor
and
Sateesh
Reddy
Masam
is
the
director
of
photography.