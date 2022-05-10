Sarkaru Vaari Paata Advance Bookings: Mahesh Babu Starrer Off To A Flying Start

Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is hitting the big screens on 12th May and the advance bookings for the film have opened on a very encouraging note. The film's advance bookings are on a very encouraging upward spiral. The film is likely to get off to a good start in the Nizam circuit and a decent start in overseas.

As per early reports, Sarkaru Vaari Paata made an impressive Rs 2.51 crores from the advance bookings in Hyderabad city, which is a very good tally. The India-wide collections tally stands at Rs 5.05 crores. With two days to go for the film's release, the gross collections tally should witness an upward spike. It is estimated that Sarkaru Vaari Paata will get off to a Rs 7+ crore opening in Hyderabad city alone.

The film has gotten off to a decent start as far as the USA premieres collections go. It has collected Rs $350K+ till now and the final premieres collections tally will be almost double as that of the current tally. A $700+ K opening is possible.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is releasing on the 12th of this month and it is expected to gain more momentum by the end of the day tomorrow.

The actioner is directed by Parasuram and it star Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh. The film is funded by Mythri Movie Makers.