      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 1 Box Office Collection: Superstar Mahesh Babu's Film Opens On A Festive Note

      Living up to the expectations and hype that the trailer served, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is making the right noise at the Box Office. Fans were treated to a feast at the theatres on May 12.

      Sarkaru vaari paata day 1 box office collections worldwide

      The story is that of a money lender in the USA and his love interest who dupes him for a certain sum amount, prompting him to come back to India, only to lock horns with the antagonist. Both lead actors are receiving acclaim for their portrayal of characters.

      The first half is very entertaining with comedy and the second half touches the viewers emotionally. With a message infused with commercial elements, the movie turned out to be a potboiler.

      Sarkaru vaari paata day 1 box office collections worldwide

      The movie made a decent opening profit in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states between Rs 26 Crore and Rs 28 Crore. Overseas, the premieres of Sarkaru Vaari Paata on day one surpassed a gross of $ 912k

      On the first day of its release, the Parasuram's directorial collected a worldwide gross between Rs 32 Crore and Rs 35 Crore

      Story first published: Friday, May 13, 2022, 6:00 [IST]
