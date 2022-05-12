Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 1 Box Office Collection: Superstar Mahesh Babu's Film Opens On A Festive Note

Living
up
to
the
expectations
and
hype
that
the
trailer
served,
Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata
is
making
the
right
noise
at
the
Box
Office.
Fans
were
treated
to
a
feast
at
the
theatres
on
May
12.
The
story
is
that
of
a
money
lender
in
the
USA
and
his
love
interest
who
dupes
him
for
a
certain
sum
amount,
prompting
him
to
come
back
to
India,
only
to
lock
horns
with
the
antagonist.
Both
lead
actors
are
receiving
acclaim
for
their
portrayal
of
characters.
The
first
half
is
very
entertaining
with
comedy
and
the
second
half
touches
the
viewers
emotionally.
With
a
message
infused
with
commercial
elements,
the
movie
turned
out
to
be
a
potboiler.
The
movie
made
a
decent
opening
profit
in
Andhra
Pradesh
and
Telangana
states
between
Rs
26
Crore
and
Rs
28
Crore.
Overseas,
the
premieres
of
Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata
on
day
one
surpassed
a
gross
of
$
912k
On
the
first
day
of
its
release,
the
Parasuram's
directorial
collected
a
worldwide
gross
between
Rs
32
Crore
and
Rs
35
Crore