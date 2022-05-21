    For Quick Alerts
      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 10 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu's Film Is Stable At The Theatres

      Superstar Mahesh Babu- Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata is running in theatres to half-full screens. With no other competing film screening at the moment, the Parasuram directorial serves a decent amount of laughter and drama to keep one-time viewers entertained.

      The movie opened to a superhit response and fell flat immediately after the second day. Ever since the collections have dropped.

      The film showcased the uber-cool and reserved actor in a refreshing new look in terms of attire and characterization. He not only looked cute but also showed off his dancing skills and mouthed mass dialogues, much to the surprise of fans.

      The movie is an out-and-out commercial potboiler with a story that touches the middle-class community.

      Here are the box office numbers of the movie since its release on May 6:

      Day 1: Rs 36.01 Crore
      Day 2: Rs 11.04 Crore
      Day 3: Rs 12.01 Crore
      Day 4: Rs 12.06 Crore
      Day 5: Rs 3.64 Crore
      Day 6: Rs 2.32 Crore
      Day 7: Rs 1.82 Crore
      Day 8: Rs 1.79 Crore
      Day 9: Rs 1.40 Crore
      Day 10: Rs 2.50 Crore

      Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Total:- Rs 84.59 Crore (Rs 122.00 Crore Gross)

      The film has Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, and Samuthirakani in other prominent roles.

      Story first published: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 6:00 [IST]
      X