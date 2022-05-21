Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 10 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu's Film Is Stable At The Theatres

Superstar
Mahesh
Babu-
Keerthy
Suresh
starrer
Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata
is
running
in
theatres
to
half-full
screens.
With
no
other
competing
film
screening
at
the
moment,
the
Parasuram
directorial
serves
a
decent
amount
of
laughter
and
drama
to
keep
one-time
viewers
entertained.
The
movie
opened
to
a
superhit
response
and
fell
flat
immediately
after
the
second
day.
Ever
since
the
collections
have
dropped.
The
film
showcased
the
uber-cool
and
reserved
actor
in
a
refreshing
new
look
in
terms
of
attire
and
characterization.
He
not
only
looked
cute
but
also
showed
off
his
dancing
skills
and
mouthed
mass
dialogues,
much
to
the
surprise
of
fans.
The
movie
is
an
out-and-out
commercial
potboiler
with
a
story
that
touches
the
middle-class
community.
Here
are
the
box
office
numbers
of
the
movie
since
its
release
on
May
6:
Day
1:
Rs
36.01
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
11.04
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
12.01
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
12.06
Crore
Day
5:
Rs
3.64
Crore
Day
6:
Rs
2.32
Crore
Day
7:
Rs
1.82
Crore
Day
8:
Rs
1.79
Crore
Day
9:
Rs
1.40
Crore
Day
10:
Rs
2.50
Crore