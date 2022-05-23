Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 12 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu's Film Slows Down At The Box Office

Mahesh
Babu-
Keerthy
Suresh
starrer
comedy-drama
Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata
has
released
and
caused
quite
a
stir
on
its
opening
day.
The
movie
sent
fans
into
euphoria.
The
mass
avatar
of
Superstar
Mahesh
Babu,
his
brushed-up
dancing
skills,
mouthing
slang
dialogues,
and
loosening
himself
up
a
bit,
and
all
of
the
pre-release
buzz
were
nothing
short
of
a
festival.
However,
due
to
a
lack
of
gripping
screenplay
and
poor
writing,
the
movie
was
subjected
to
a
divided
response.
Following
this,
the
number
of
moviegoers
has
plummeted.
The
shows
were
half-filled.
However,
with
the
massive
image
the
star
already
has,
the
movie
made
Rs
100
Crore
within
four
days
of
its
release
and
is
now
the
fourth
consecutive
Rs
100
Crore
film
of
Mahesh
Babu.
Down
below
is
the
list
of
the
day-wise
collection
Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata
is
making:
Day
1:
Rs
36.01
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
11.04
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
12.01
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
12.06
Crore
Day
5:
Rs
3.64
Crore
Day
6:
Rs
2.32
Crore
Day
7:
Rs
1.82
Crore
day
12:
Rs
1.79
Crore
Day
9:
Rs
1.40
Crore
Day
10:Rs
1.58
Crore
Day
11:
Rs
2.40
Crore
Day
12:
Rs
1.5
Crore