      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 12 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu's Film Slows Down At The Box Office

      Mahesh Babu- Keerthy Suresh starrer comedy-drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata has released and caused quite a stir on its opening day. The movie sent fans into euphoria. The mass avatar of Superstar Mahesh Babu, his brushed-up dancing skills, mouthing slang dialogues, and loosening himself up a bit, and all of the pre-release buzz were nothing short of a festival.

      Sarkaru vaari paata day 12 box office collection

      However, due to a lack of gripping screenplay and poor writing, the movie was subjected to a divided response. Following this, the number of moviegoers has plummeted. The shows were half-filled. However, with the massive image the star already has, the movie made Rs 100 Crore within four days of its release and is now the fourth consecutive Rs 100 Crore film of Mahesh Babu.

      Down below is the list of the day-wise collection Sarkaru Vaari Paata is making:

      Sarkaru vaari paata day 12 box office collection

      Day 1: Rs 36.01 Crore
      Day 2: Rs 11.04 Crore
      Day 3: Rs 12.01 Crore
      Day 4: Rs 12.06 Crore
      Day 5: Rs 3.64 Crore
      Day 6: Rs 2.32 Crore
      Day 7: Rs 1.82 Crore
      day 12: Rs 1.79 Crore
      Day 9: Rs 1.40 Crore
      Day 10:Rs 1.58 Crore
      Day 11: Rs 2.40 Crore
      Day 12: Rs 1.5 Crore

      Total:- Rs 87.57 Crore (Rs 131.77 Crore Gross)

      Story first published: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 7:00 [IST]
