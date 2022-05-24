Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 13 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu- Parasuram's Comedy Drama Manages To Stay Afloat

Superstar
Mahesh
Babu
is
basking
in
the
appreciation
coming
his
way
from
throughout
the
country
for
his
portrayal
of
a
new
mass
avatar
in
Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata.
The
actor
was
seen
spending
time
with
family
and
industry
friends
throwing
success
parties.
The
actor
also
met
up
with
Lokesh
Kanagaraj,
a
young
director
for
an
hour
at
his
residence.
While
Mahesh
Babu
has
already
two
projects
lined
up
with
Trivikram
Srinivas
and
Rajamouli,
his
recent
meet-up
with
Lokesh
has
given
rise
to
positive
speculations.
Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata
comes
across
as
an
out-an-out
entertainer
with
commercial
elements
blending
with
a
social
message.
With
heaps
of
appreciation
for
Mahesh
Babu's
character
and
his
deliverance,
the
movie
however
couldn't
sustain
the
mania.
Down
below
is
the
list
of
the
day-wise
collection
Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata
is
making:
Day
1:
Rs
36.01
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
11.04
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
12.01
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
12.06
Crore
Day
5:
Rs
3.64
Crore
Day
6:
Rs
2.32
Crore
Day
7:
Rs
1.82
Crore
Day
8:
Rs
1.79
Crore
Day
9:
Rs
1.40
Crore
Day
10:Rs
1.58
Crore
Day
11:
Rs
2.40
Crore
Day
12:
Rs
1.5
Crore