Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 13 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu- Parasuram's Comedy Drama Manages To Stay Afloat

Superstar Mahesh Babu is basking in the appreciation coming his way from throughout the country for his portrayal of a new mass avatar in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The actor was seen spending time with family and industry friends throwing success parties.

The actor also met up with Lokesh Kanagaraj, a young director for an hour at his residence. While Mahesh Babu has already two projects lined up with Trivikram Srinivas and Rajamouli, his recent meet-up with Lokesh has given rise to positive speculations.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata comes across as an out-an-out entertainer with commercial elements blending with a social message. With heaps of appreciation for Mahesh Babu's character and his deliverance, the movie however couldn't sustain the mania.

Down below is the list of the day-wise collection Sarkaru Vaari Paata is making:

Day 1: Rs 36.01 Crore

Day 2: Rs 11.04 Crore

Day 3: Rs 12.01 Crore

Day 4: Rs 12.06 Crore

Day 5: Rs 3.64 Crore

Day 6: Rs 2.32 Crore

Day 7: Rs 1.82 Crore

Day 8: Rs 1.79 Crore

Day 9: Rs 1.40 Crore

Day 10:Rs 1.58 Crore

Day 11: Rs 2.40 Crore

Day 12: Rs 1.5 Crore

Total:- Rs 87.57 Crore (Rs 131.77 Crore Gross)