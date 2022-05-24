    For Quick Alerts
      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 13 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu- Parasuram's Comedy Drama Manages To Stay Afloat

      Superstar Mahesh Babu is basking in the appreciation coming his way from throughout the country for his portrayal of a new mass avatar in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The actor was seen spending time with family and industry friends throwing success parties.

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 13 Box Office Collection

      The actor also met up with Lokesh Kanagaraj, a young director for an hour at his residence. While Mahesh Babu has already two projects lined up with Trivikram Srinivas and Rajamouli, his recent meet-up with Lokesh has given rise to positive speculations.

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata comes across as an out-an-out entertainer with commercial elements blending with a social message. With heaps of appreciation for Mahesh Babu's character and his deliverance, the movie however couldn't sustain the mania.

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 13 Box Office Collection

      Down below is the list of the day-wise collection Sarkaru Vaari Paata is making:

      Day 1: Rs 36.01 Crore
      Day 2: Rs 11.04 Crore
      Day 3: Rs 12.01 Crore
      Day 4: Rs 12.06 Crore
      Day 5: Rs 3.64 Crore
      Day 6: Rs 2.32 Crore
      Day 7: Rs 1.82 Crore
      Day 8: Rs 1.79 Crore
      Day 9: Rs 1.40 Crore
      Day 10:Rs 1.58 Crore
      Day 11: Rs 2.40 Crore
      Day 12: Rs 1.5 Crore

      Total:- Rs 87.57 Crore (Rs 131.77 Crore Gross)

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 7:00 [IST]
      X