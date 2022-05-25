Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 14 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu's Film Faces Low Occupancy In Theatres

Mahesh
Babu's
Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata
is
running
with
average
numbers
in
the
theatres
across
the
two
Telugu
states.
Given
the
fact
that
the
movie
has
crossed
Rs
100
Crore
mark
within
four
days
of
its
theatrical
release
and
outstanding
performance
from
Mahesh
Babu,
the
movie
couldn't
sustain
its
first
day's
magic
at
the
box
office.
Crippled
second
half,
half-baked
scenes
and
vague
treatment
of
the
story
have
caused
a
negative
impact
on
the
film.
Here
is
the
breakdown
of
Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata
daywise
box
office
figures:
Day
1:
Rs
36.01
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
11.04
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
12.01
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
12.06
Crore
Day
5:
Rs
3.64
Crore
Day
6:
Rs
2.32
Crore
Day
7:
Rs
1.82
Crore
Day
8:
Rs
1.79
Crore
Day
9:
Rs
1.40
Crore
Day
10:Rs
1.58Crore
Day
11:Rs
2.40Crore
Day
12:Rs
86
Lakh
Day
13:Rs
50
Lakh
Day
14:Rs
50
Lakh
Total
Andhra
Pradesh
and
Telangana:-Rs
87.93
Crore
(Rs
132.45
Crore~
Gross)