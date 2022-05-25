Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 14 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu's Film Faces Low Occupancy In Theatres

Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is running with average numbers in the theatres across the two Telugu states. Given the fact that the movie has crossed Rs 100 Crore mark within four days of its theatrical release and outstanding performance from Mahesh Babu, the movie couldn't sustain its first day's magic at the box office.

Crippled second half, half-baked scenes and vague treatment of the story have caused a negative impact on the film.

Here is the breakdown of Sarkaru Vaari Paata daywise box office figures:

Day 1: Rs 36.01 Crore

Day 2: Rs 11.04 Crore

Day 3: Rs 12.01 Crore

Day 4: Rs 12.06 Crore

Day 5: Rs 3.64 Crore

Day 6: Rs 2.32 Crore

Day 7: Rs 1.82 Crore

Day 8: Rs 1.79 Crore

Day 9: Rs 1.40 Crore

Day 10:Rs 1.58Crore

Day 11:Rs 2.40Crore

Day 12:Rs 86 Lakh

Day 13:Rs 50 Lakh

Day 14:Rs 50 Lakh

Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:-Rs 87.93 Crore (Rs 132.45 Crore~ Gross)