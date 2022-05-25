    For Quick Alerts
      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 14 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu's Film Faces Low Occupancy In Theatres

      Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is running with average numbers in the theatres across the two Telugu states. Given the fact that the movie has crossed Rs 100 Crore mark within four days of its theatrical release and outstanding performance from Mahesh Babu, the movie couldn't sustain its first day's magic at the box office.

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 14 Box Office Collection

      Crippled second half, half-baked scenes and vague treatment of the story have caused a negative impact on the film.

      Here is the breakdown of Sarkaru Vaari Paata daywise box office figures:

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 14 Box Office Collection

      Day 1: Rs 36.01 Crore
      Day 2: Rs 11.04 Crore
      Day 3: Rs 12.01 Crore
      Day 4: Rs 12.06 Crore
      Day 5: Rs 3.64 Crore
      Day 6: Rs 2.32 Crore
      Day 7: Rs 1.82 Crore
      Day 8: Rs 1.79 Crore
      Day 9: Rs 1.40 Crore
      Day 10:Rs 1.58Crore
      Day 11:Rs 2.40Crore
      Day 12:Rs 86 Lakh
      Day 13:Rs 50 Lakh
      Day 14:Rs 50 Lakh

      Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:-Rs 87.93 Crore (Rs 132.45 Crore~ Gross)

      Story first published: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 7:00 [IST]
