Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 15 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu- Keerthy Suresh Starrer Manages to Stay Afloat

Superstar Mahesh Babu's latest release Sarkaru Vaari Paata is running in the theatres to lukewarm response. The film however has crossed over the Rs 100 Crore mark within four days of its theatrical release.

Mahesh's character, that of a hand loan lender in the USA was appreciated by the fans. He unleashed the good dancer in this film with 'Kalavathi' and 'Ma Ma Mahesha' songs. Fans were served a feast with Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is what the director, Parasuram has envisioned.

Let us take a look at the box office figures of Sarkaru Vaari Paata here:

Here is the breakdown of Sarkaru Vaari Paata day wise box office figures:

Day 1: Rs 36.01 Crore

Day 2: Rs 11.04 Crore

Day 3: Rs 12.01 Crore

Day 4: Rs 12.06 Crore

Day 5: Rs 3.64 Crore

Day 6: Rs 2.32 Crore

Day 7: Rs 1.82 Crore

Day 8: Rs 1.79 Crore

Day 9: Rs 1.40 Crore

Day 10:Rs 1.58Crore

Day 11:Rs 2.40Crore

Day 12:Rs 86 Lakh

Day 13:Rs 50 Lakh

Day 14:Rs 50 Lakh

Day 15:Rs 25 Lakh

Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:-Rs 87.95 Crore (Rs 132.55 Crore~ Gross)

Keerthy Suresh was the female lead in the film which has Samuthirakani, Ajay, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani, Vennela Kishore among others.

S Thaman scored music for the film produced by GMB Entertainment, 14 Reels Plus and Mythri Movie Makers.