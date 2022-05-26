    For Quick Alerts
      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 15 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu- Keerthy Suresh Starrer Manages to Stay Afloat

      Superstar Mahesh Babu's latest release Sarkaru Vaari Paata is running in the theatres to lukewarm response. The film however has crossed over the Rs 100 Crore mark within four days of its theatrical release.

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 15 Box Office Collection

      Mahesh's character, that of a hand loan lender in the USA was appreciated by the fans. He unleashed the good dancer in this film with 'Kalavathi' and 'Ma Ma Mahesha' songs. Fans were served a feast with Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is what the director, Parasuram has envisioned.

      Let us take a look at the box office figures of Sarkaru Vaari Paata here:

      Here is the breakdown of Sarkaru Vaari Paata day wise box office figures:

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 15 Box Office Collection

      Day 1: Rs 36.01 Crore
      Day 2: Rs 11.04 Crore
      Day 3: Rs 12.01 Crore
      Day 4: Rs 12.06 Crore
      Day 5: Rs 3.64 Crore
      Day 6: Rs 2.32 Crore
      Day 7: Rs 1.82 Crore
      Day 8: Rs 1.79 Crore
      Day 9: Rs 1.40 Crore
      Day 10:Rs 1.58Crore
      Day 11:Rs 2.40Crore
      Day 12:Rs 86 Lakh
      Day 13:Rs 50 Lakh
      Day 14:Rs 50 Lakh
      Day 15:Rs 25 Lakh

      Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:-Rs 87.95 Crore (Rs 132.55 Crore~ Gross)

      Keerthy Suresh was the female lead in the film which has Samuthirakani, Ajay, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani, Vennela Kishore among others.

      S Thaman scored music for the film produced by GMB Entertainment, 14 Reels Plus and Mythri Movie Makers.

      Story first published: Friday, May 27, 2022, 7:00 [IST]
      X