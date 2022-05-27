Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 16 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu's Film Enters smoothly into Third Week

Shorn of the heroic frills and superstar stardom, Tollywood's one of the finest actors Mahesh Babu has come up with career best performance as yet- in the form of Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

The movie,which depicted the actor in a never-seen-before avatar, has excited the fans and moviegoers starting with its trailer. Eventually, Mahesh Babu's performance won accolades from all. Especially his mass dialogue modulation,and his dance moves have added charm to the character he played- that of a money lender in the USA.

Keerthy Suresh was paired opposite Mahesh Babu marking their first collaboration ever and they both looked cute. Their chemistry was refreshing.

Here is the breakdown of Sarkaru Vaari Paata day-wise box office figures:

Day 1: Rs 36.01 Crore

Day 2: Rs 11.04 Crore

Day 3: Rs 12.01 Crore

Day 4: Rs 12.06 Crore

Day 5: Rs 3.64 Crore

Day 6: Rs 2.32 Crore

Day 7: Rs 1.82 Crore

Day 8: Rs 1.79 Crore

Day 9: Rs 1.40 Crore

Day 10: Rs 1.58 Crore

Day 11: Rs 2.40 Crore

Day 12: Rs 86 Lakh

Day 13: Rs 50 Lakh

Day 14: Rs 50 Lakh

Day 15: Rs 25 Lakh

Day 16: Rs 25 Lakh

Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Collection:-Rs 88.21 Crore (Rs 133 Crore~ Gross)

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has Samuthirakani, Ajay, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani,and Vennela Kishore among others.

S Thaman scored music for the film produced by GMB Entertainment, 14 Reels Plus, and Mythri Movie Makers