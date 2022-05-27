    For Quick Alerts
      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 16 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu's Film Enters smoothly into Third Week

      Shorn of the heroic frills and superstar stardom, Tollywood's one of the finest actors Mahesh Babu has come up with career best performance as yet- in the form of Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 16 Box Office Collection

      The movie,which depicted the actor in a never-seen-before avatar, has excited the fans and moviegoers starting with its trailer. Eventually, Mahesh Babu's performance won accolades from all. Especially his mass dialogue modulation,and his dance moves have added charm to the character he played- that of a money lender in the USA.

      Keerthy Suresh was paired opposite Mahesh Babu marking their first collaboration ever and they both looked cute. Their chemistry was refreshing.

      Here is the breakdown of Sarkaru Vaari Paata day-wise box office figures:

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 16 Box Office Collection

      Day 1: Rs 36.01 Crore
      Day 2: Rs 11.04 Crore
      Day 3: Rs 12.01 Crore
      Day 4: Rs 12.06 Crore
      Day 5: Rs 3.64 Crore
      Day 6: Rs 2.32 Crore
      Day 7: Rs 1.82 Crore
      Day 8: Rs 1.79 Crore
      Day 9: Rs 1.40 Crore
      Day 10: Rs 1.58 Crore
      Day 11: Rs 2.40 Crore
      Day 12: Rs 86 Lakh
      Day 13: Rs 50 Lakh
      Day 14: Rs 50 Lakh
      Day 15: Rs 25 Lakh
      Day 16: Rs 25 Lakh

      Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Collection:-Rs 88.21 Crore (Rs 133 Crore~ Gross)

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata has Samuthirakani, Ajay, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani,and Vennela Kishore among others.

      S Thaman scored music for the film produced by GMB Entertainment, 14 Reels Plus, and Mythri Movie Makers

      Story first published: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 7:30 [IST]
