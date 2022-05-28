Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 17 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu's Charm & Character Pulls Fans To The Theatres

With a generous dose of comedy and action from Mahesh Babu's character in the film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Parasuram directorial, has completed three weeks at the box office. The movie failed to reach the expectations of fans despite Mahesh Babu shouldering it entirely.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata opened massively worldwide at the theatres. The first day was huge and fans were sent into a frenzy over the release buzz. The film started inviting divided talk.

Here is the breakdown of Sarkaru Vaari Paata day-wise box office figures:

Day 1: Rs 36.01 Crore

Day 2: Rs 11.04 Crore

Day 3: Rs 12.01 Crore

Day 4: Rs 12.06 Crore

Day 5: Rs 3.64 Crore

Day 6: Rs 2.32 Crore

Day 7: Rs 1.82 Crore

Day 8: Rs 1.79 Crore

Day 9: Rs 1.40 Crore

Day 10: Rs 1.58 Crore

Day 11: Rs 2.40 Crore

Day 12: Rs 86 Lakh

Day 13: Rs 50 Lakh

Day 14: Rs 50 Lakh

Day 15: Rs 25 Lakh

Day 16: Rs 25 Lakh

Day 17: Rs 50 Lakh

Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Collection:-Rs 88.59 Crore (Rs 133.70 Crore Gross)

Keerthy Suresh played the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in the film which has Vennela Kishore, Samuthirakani, Subba Raju and others.