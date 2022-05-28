Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 17 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu's Charm & Character Pulls Fans To The Theatres

With
a
generous
dose
of
comedy
and
action
from
Mahesh
Babu's
character
in
the
film,
Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata,
Parasuram
directorial,
has
completed
three
weeks
at
the
box
office.
The
movie
failed
to
reach
the
expectations
of
fans
despite
Mahesh
Babu
shouldering
it
entirely.
Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata
opened
massively
worldwide
at
the
theatres.
The
first
day
was
huge
and
fans
were
sent
into
a
frenzy
over
the
release
buzz.
The
film
started
inviting
divided
talk.
Here
is
the
breakdown
of
Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata
day-wise
box
office
figures:
Day
1:
Rs
36.01
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
11.04
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
12.01
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
12.06
Crore
Day
5:
Rs
3.64
Crore
Day
6:
Rs
2.32
Crore
Day
7:
Rs
1.82
Crore
Day
8:
Rs
1.79
Crore
Day
9:
Rs
1.40
Crore
Day
10:
Rs
1.58
Crore
Day
11:
Rs
2.40
Crore
Day
12:
Rs
86
Lakh
Day
13:
Rs
50
Lakh
Day
14:
Rs
50
Lakh
Day
15:
Rs
25
Lakh
Day
16:
Rs
25
Lakh
Day
17:
Rs
50
Lakh
Total
Andhra
Pradesh
and
Telangana
Collection:-Rs
88.59
Crore
(Rs
133.70
Crore
Gross)
Keerthy
Suresh
played
the
female
lead
opposite
Mahesh
Babu
in
the
film
which
has
Vennela
Kishore,
Samuthirakani,
Subba
Raju
and
others.