      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 17 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu's Charm & Character Pulls Fans To The Theatres

      With a generous dose of comedy and action from Mahesh Babu's character in the film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Parasuram directorial, has completed three weeks at the box office. The movie failed to reach the expectations of fans despite Mahesh Babu shouldering it entirely.

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 17 Box Office Collection

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata opened massively worldwide at the theatres. The first day was huge and fans were sent into a frenzy over the release buzz. The film started inviting divided talk.

      Here is the breakdown of Sarkaru Vaari Paata day-wise box office figures:

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 17 Box Office Collection

      Day 1: Rs 36.01 Crore
      Day 2: Rs 11.04 Crore
      Day 3: Rs 12.01 Crore
      Day 4: Rs 12.06 Crore
      Day 5: Rs 3.64 Crore
      Day 6: Rs 2.32 Crore
      Day 7: Rs 1.82 Crore
      Day 8: Rs 1.79 Crore
      Day 9: Rs 1.40 Crore
      Day 10: Rs 1.58 Crore
      Day 11: Rs 2.40 Crore
      Day 12: Rs 86 Lakh
      Day 13: Rs 50 Lakh
      Day 14: Rs 50 Lakh
      Day 15: Rs 25 Lakh
      Day 16: Rs 25 Lakh
      Day 17: Rs 50 Lakh

      Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Collection:-Rs 88.59 Crore (Rs 133.70 Crore Gross)

      Keerthy Suresh played the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in the film which has Vennela Kishore, Samuthirakani, Subba Raju and others.

      Story first published: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 7:30 [IST]
