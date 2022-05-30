Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 18 Box Office Collection: Everything About Worldwide Business Of Mahesh Babu's Film

Sarkaru Vaari Paata opened amid huge fanfare and high expectations. The film's trailer is nothing other than assuring a great cinema experience for the fans. However, in reality, the movie failed to translate all that magic on the silver screen.

Director Parasuram albeit succeeded in depicting Mahesh Babu in a brand new avatar, much to the joy of his ardent fans. It is the story and idea that needed much more hard work from his end. With a brilliant idea, the director couldn't blend the actor's charm into the serious second half of the movie. Despite a few shortcomings, the movie is a commercial potboiler and undoubtedly is entertaining.

Here is the breakdown of Sarkaru Vaari Paata worldwide box office figures:

Nzam: Rs 33.28 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 11.53 Crore

UA: Rs 12.48 Crore

East: Rs 8.48 Crore

West: Rs 5.60 Crore

Guntur: Rs 8.45 Crore

Krishna: Rs 5.81 Crore

Nellore: Rs 3.47 Crore

KA+ROI:- Rs 6.85 Crore

OS: Rs 12.55 Crore

Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Collection:-Rs 89.10 Crore (Rs 134.50 Crore Gross)

Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 108.50 Crore (Rs 174.75 Crore Gross)

Keerthy Suresh played the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in the film which has Vennela Kishore, Samuthirakani, Subba Raju, and others.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus. S Thaman scored music for the film.