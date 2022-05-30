Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 19 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu -Keerthy Suresh's Film Slows Down!
Parasuram's directorial Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been in the theatres for a month now. The movie has been doing steady at the box office. While the film showcased Mahesh Babu in a brand new image, the magic could only last a day. The movie however had crossed the Rs 100 Crore in the first four days.
The movie is about a money lender in the USA, who gets duped by a woman he falls for, played by Keerthy Suresh. He comes to India to make up for the money he has to get and intervenes with the film's antagonist, father of Kalavathi, played by Samuthirakani.
Vennela Kishore in the first half and Subba Raju in the second half have evoked a few laughs. S Thaman's music was a hit but his background score for the film was ridiculed.
Here is the breakdown of Sarkaru Vaari Paata day-wise box office figures:
Day
1:
Rs
36.01
Crore
Day 2: Rs 11.04 Crore
Day 3: Rs 12.01 Crore
Day 4: Rs 12.06 Crore
Day 5: Rs 3.64 Crore
Day 6: Rs 2.32 Crore
Day 7: Rs 1.82 Crore
Day 8: Rs 1.79 Crore
Day 9: Rs 1.40 Crore
Day 10: Rs 1.58 Crore
Day 11: Rs 2.40 Crore
Day 12: Rs 86 Lakh
Day 13: Rs 50 Lakh
Day 14: Rs 50 Lakh
Day 15: Rs 25 Lakh
Day 16: Rs 25 Lakh
Day 17: Rs 50 Lakh
Day 18: Rs 79 Lakh
Day 19: Rs 25 Lakh
Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Collection:-Rs 89.35 Crore (Rs 135.01 Crore Gross)
Sarkaru Vaari Paata is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment.