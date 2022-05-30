Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 19 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu -Keerthy Suresh's Film Slows Down!

Parasuram's directorial Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been in the theatres for a month now. The movie has been doing steady at the box office. While the film showcased Mahesh Babu in a brand new image, the magic could only last a day. The movie however had crossed the Rs 100 Crore in the first four days.

The movie is about a money lender in the USA, who gets duped by a woman he falls for, played by Keerthy Suresh. He comes to India to make up for the money he has to get and intervenes with the film's antagonist, father of Kalavathi, played by Samuthirakani.

Vennela Kishore in the first half and Subba Raju in the second half have evoked a few laughs. S Thaman's music was a hit but his background score for the film was ridiculed.

Here is the breakdown of Sarkaru Vaari Paata day-wise box office figures:

Day 1: Rs 36.01 Crore

Day 2: Rs 11.04 Crore

Day 3: Rs 12.01 Crore

Day 4: Rs 12.06 Crore

Day 5: Rs 3.64 Crore

Day 6: Rs 2.32 Crore

Day 7: Rs 1.82 Crore

Day 8: Rs 1.79 Crore

Day 9: Rs 1.40 Crore

Day 10: Rs 1.58 Crore

Day 11: Rs 2.40 Crore

Day 12: Rs 86 Lakh

Day 13: Rs 50 Lakh

Day 14: Rs 50 Lakh

Day 15: Rs 25 Lakh

Day 16: Rs 25 Lakh

Day 17: Rs 50 Lakh

Day 18: Rs 79 Lakh

Day 19: Rs 25 Lakh

Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Collection:-Rs 89.35 Crore (Rs 135.01 Crore Gross)

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment.