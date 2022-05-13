Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Divide Talk Slows Down Film's Collection

After opening massively in theatres on May 13, Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata slowed down immediately on the second day. Due to word-of-mouth and mixed opinions, the movie that had the actor don a never-seen-before mass avatar is struggling to attract viewership.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata opened worldwide across 2100 theatres and witnessed one of the biggest openings for Mahesh Babu's films until now. The film's trailer spiked buzz around it as fans enjoyed Mahesh mouthing mass dialogues and looking uber stylish. In addition is Keerthy Suresh, a national award winning actress who befitted the role of Kalavathi with ease. Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh's combination looked fresh and their chemistry worked out on screen. The superstar also shook a leg to one of his career best dance numbers in 'Ma Ma Mahesha', which enthraled the fans.

However, despite containing all elements that promised the film to become a hit in commercial formula, the movie is running to half-full shows. Ironically, there are plenty tickets available for various shows on the weekend, which is not a common thing to happen to happen to Mahesh Babu's films.

Let us now take a look at the box office figures of Sarkaru Vaari Paata on day 2:

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Day 1: Rs 36.01 Crore

Day 2: Rs 10 to 12 Crore

Total Day 2 share in AP and Telangana : Rs 46.01 Crore to Rs 48.01 Crore

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Worldwide collection:

Day 1 share: Rs 45.21 Crore

Day 2 share: Rs 12 to 15 Crore

Total worldwide share: Rs 57.21 Crore to Rs 60.21 Crore