Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 20 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh's Film Is Steady At The Theatres!

Parasuram's directorial Sarkaru Vaari Paata is going steady at the box office without any flare. The movie's pre-release craze has worn away after the release owing to several factors. But the charm of Superstar Mahesh Babu has pulled the crowd for a few weeks.

The story of an orphan becoming a moneylender in the USA was farfetched. Okay, but the protagonist coming to India for a loan amount of $ 10,000 was silly. Due to the film's poor treatment of the story in the second half, the movie fell flat.

Having said so, the role of Kalavathi, played by Keerthy Suresh has nothing to do with an actor of her caliber. The role isn't anything beyond going gaga over the handsome hero in the film.

Down below is the daywise list of Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office collection:

Day 1: Rs 36.01 Crore

Day 2: Rs 11.04 Crore

Day 3: Rs 12.01 Crore

Day 4: Rs 12.06 Crore

Day 5: Rs 3.64 Crore

Day 6: Rs 2.32 Crore

Day 7: Rs 1.82 Crore

Day 8: Rs 1.79 Crore

Day 9: Rs 1.40 Crore

Day 10: Rs 1.58 Crore

Day 11: Rs 2.40 Crore

Day 12: Rs 86 Lakh

Day 13: Rs 50 Lakh

Day 14: Rs 50 Lakh

Day 15: Rs 25 Lakh

Day 16: Rs 25 Lakh

Day 17: Rs 50 Lakh

Day 18: Rs 79 Lakh

Day 19: Rs 20 Lakh

Day 20: Rs 20 Lakh

Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Collection:-Rs 89.50 Crore (Rs 135.30 Crore Gross)

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment. S Thaman scored music for the film.