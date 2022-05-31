    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 20 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh's Film Is Steady At The Theatres!

      By
      |

      Parasuram's directorial Sarkaru Vaari Paata is going steady at the box office without any flare. The movie's pre-release craze has worn away after the release owing to several factors. But the charm of Superstar Mahesh Babu has pulled the crowd for a few weeks.

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 20 Box Office Collection

      The story of an orphan becoming a moneylender in the USA was farfetched. Okay, but the protagonist coming to India for a loan amount of $ 10,000 was silly. Due to the film's poor treatment of the story in the second half, the movie fell flat.

      Having said so, the role of Kalavathi, played by Keerthy Suresh has nothing to do with an actor of her caliber. The role isn't anything beyond going gaga over the handsome hero in the film.

      Down below is the daywise list of Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office collection:

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 20 Box Office Collection

      Day 1: Rs 36.01 Crore
      Day 2: Rs 11.04 Crore
      Day 3: Rs 12.01 Crore
      Day 4: Rs 12.06 Crore
      Day 5: Rs 3.64 Crore
      Day 6: Rs 2.32 Crore
      Day 7: Rs 1.82 Crore
      Day 8: Rs 1.79 Crore
      Day 9: Rs 1.40 Crore
      Day 10: Rs 1.58 Crore
      Day 11: Rs 2.40 Crore
      Day 12: Rs 86 Lakh
      Day 13: Rs 50 Lakh
      Day 14: Rs 50 Lakh
      Day 15: Rs 25 Lakh
      Day 16: Rs 25 Lakh
      Day 17: Rs 50 Lakh
      Day 18: Rs 79 Lakh
      Day 19: Rs 20 Lakh
      Day 20: Rs 20 Lakh

      Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Collection:-Rs 89.50 Crore (Rs 135.30 Crore Gross)

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment. S Thaman scored music for the film.

      Comments
      Read more about: sarkaru vaari paata mahesh babu
      Story first published: Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 7:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 1, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X
      Desktop Bottom Promotion