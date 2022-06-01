Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 21 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh's Film Is Steady At The Theatres!

Superstar Mahesh Babu's latest release Sarkaru Vaari Paata is maintaining pace at the box office. The movie is playing to half occupancies and the number of shows playing per day has come down.

The movie's story is ridiculed for its ill-treatment while performances were praised. Mahesh Babu is seen as a money lender in the USA while Keerthy Suresh is someone who gambles way too much. She loans money from Mahesh and upon failing to pay it back, she prompts the hero to come back to India. There, he locks horns with the antagonist, who is Kalavathi's father.

The movie, however, showcased Mahesh Babu with a different look and characterization. He mouthed slang dialogues and justified the character he played. Vennela Kishore played the sidekick to Mahesh and tried to evoke a few laughs.

The two songs 'Ma Ma Mahesha' and 'Kalavathi' are impressive on-screen. The songs were pictured wonderfully and Mahesh Babu unleashed his dancing skills.

Down below is the daywise list of Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office collection:

Day 1: Rs 36.01 Crore

Day 2: Rs 11.04 Crore

Day 3: Rs 12.01 Crore

Day 4: Rs 12.06 Crore

Day 5: Rs 3.64 Crore

Day 6: Rs 2.32 Crore

Day 7: Rs 1.82 Crore

Day 8: Rs 1.79 Crore

Day 9: Rs 1.40 Crore

Day 10: Rs 1.58 Crore

Day 11: Rs 2.40 Crore

Day 12: Rs 86 Lakh

Day 13: Rs 50 Lakh

Day 14: Rs 50 Lakh

Day 15: Rs 25 Lakh

Day 16: Rs 25 Lakh

Day 17: Rs 50 Lakh

Day 18: Rs 79 Lakh

Day 19: Rs 20 Lakh

Day 20: Rs 20 Lakh

Day 21: Rs 15 Lakh

Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Collection:-Rs 89.65 Crore (Rs 135.75 Crore Gross)

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment. S Thaman scored music for the film.