    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 22 Box Office Collection: Makers Add A New Song To The Film!

      By
      |

      In a bid to continue attracting fans to the theatres, the makers of Mahesh Babu- starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata have decided to add a bit of glamour and glitz to the film.

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 22 Box Office Collection

      An all-new unheard song 'Murari Vaa' has been edited into the film's narration for the fans to experience the mass Mahesh Babu on screens once again.

      The supposed duet is picturised on Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in an elaborate set. This extra feature has been included in the film, to increase mileage for the otherwise mediocre film- released to heavy anticipations but fell flat.

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 22 Box Office Collection

      Take a look at the film's box office performance from day 1

      Day 1: Rs 36.01 Crore
      Day 2: Rs 11.04 Crore
      Day 3: Rs 12.01 Crore
      Day 4: Rs 12.06 Crore
      Day 5: Rs 3.64 Crore
      Day 6: Rs 2.32 Crore
      Day 7: Rs 1.82 Crore
      Day 8: Rs 1.79 Crore
      Day 9: Rs 1.40 Crore
      Day 10: Rs 1.58 Crore
      Day 11: Rs 2.40 Crore
      Day 12: Rs 86 Lakh
      Day 13: Rs 50 Lakh
      Day 14: Rs 50 Lakh
      Day 15: Rs 25 Lakh
      Day 16: Rs 25 Lakh
      Day 17: Rs 50 Lakh
      Day 18: Rs 79 Lakh
      Day 19: Rs 20 Lakh
      Day 20: Rs 16 Lakh
      Day 21: Rs 14 Lakh
      Day 22: Rs 50 Lakh

      Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Collection :- Rs 90.10 Crore (Rs 136.35 Crore Gross)

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment. S Thaman scored music for the film.

      Comments
      Read more about: sarkaru vaari paata
      Story first published: Friday, June 3, 2022, 7:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 3, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X