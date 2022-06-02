Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 22 Box Office Collection: Makers Add A New Song To The Film!

In a bid to continue attracting fans to the theatres, the makers of Mahesh Babu- starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata have decided to add a bit of glamour and glitz to the film.

An all-new unheard song 'Murari Vaa' has been edited into the film's narration for the fans to experience the mass Mahesh Babu on screens once again.

The supposed duet is picturised on Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in an elaborate set. This extra feature has been included in the film, to increase mileage for the otherwise mediocre film- released to heavy anticipations but fell flat.

Take a look at the film's box office performance from day 1

Day 1: Rs 36.01 Crore

Day 2: Rs 11.04 Crore

Day 3: Rs 12.01 Crore

Day 4: Rs 12.06 Crore

Day 5: Rs 3.64 Crore

Day 6: Rs 2.32 Crore

Day 7: Rs 1.82 Crore

Day 8: Rs 1.79 Crore

Day 9: Rs 1.40 Crore

Day 10: Rs 1.58 Crore

Day 11: Rs 2.40 Crore

Day 12: Rs 86 Lakh

Day 13: Rs 50 Lakh

Day 14: Rs 50 Lakh

Day 15: Rs 25 Lakh

Day 16: Rs 25 Lakh

Day 17: Rs 50 Lakh

Day 18: Rs 79 Lakh

Day 19: Rs 20 Lakh

Day 20: Rs 16 Lakh

Day 21: Rs 14 Lakh

Day 22: Rs 50 Lakh

Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Collection :- Rs 90.10 Crore (Rs 136.35 Crore Gross)

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment. S Thaman scored music for the film.