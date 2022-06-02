Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 22 Box Office Collection: Makers Add A New Song To The Film!
In a bid to continue attracting fans to the theatres, the makers of Mahesh Babu- starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata have decided to add a bit of glamour and glitz to the film.
An all-new unheard song 'Murari Vaa' has been edited into the film's narration for the fans to experience the mass Mahesh Babu on screens once again.
The supposed duet is picturised on Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in an elaborate set. This extra feature has been included in the film, to increase mileage for the otherwise mediocre film- released to heavy anticipations but fell flat.
Take a look at the film's box office performance from day 1
Day
1:
Rs
36.01
Crore
Day 2: Rs 11.04 Crore
Day 3: Rs 12.01 Crore
Day 4: Rs 12.06 Crore
Day 5: Rs 3.64 Crore
Day 6: Rs 2.32 Crore
Day 7: Rs 1.82 Crore
Day 8: Rs 1.79 Crore
Day 9: Rs 1.40 Crore
Day 10: Rs 1.58 Crore
Day 11: Rs 2.40 Crore
Day 12: Rs 86 Lakh
Day 13: Rs 50 Lakh
Day 14: Rs 50 Lakh
Day 15: Rs 25 Lakh
Day 16: Rs 25 Lakh
Day 17: Rs 50 Lakh
Day 18: Rs 79 Lakh
Day 19: Rs 20 Lakh
Day 20: Rs 16 Lakh
Day 21: Rs 14 Lakh
Day 22: Rs 50 Lakh
Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Collection :- Rs 90.10 Crore (Rs 136.35 Crore Gross)
Sarkaru Vaari Paata is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment. S Thaman scored music for the film.