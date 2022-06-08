Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 27 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu's Film Continues To Have Low Occupancy Ratio!

Parasuram's directorial Sarkaru Vaari Paata has managed to make big numbers at the box office despite the negative talk, owing to the popularity and image of Superstar Mahesh Babu. The movie, which showcased Mahesh Babu in an all-new avatar, has succeeded in creating the right buzz ahead of the film's release. When the makers of the film released the trailer, fans went into a frenzy and the moviegoers were thrilled to watch Mahesh Babu on screen after a gap of two and a half years, in a mass look.

Mahesh Babu came out of his comfort zone to promote Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He took part in several media interactions and obliged many social media influencers' content for the same. He even went ahead to perform live in the film's success meet.

However, due to the poor storytelling, grip-less scenes, and narrative faults, the movie fell flat, especially after the interval bang. The only good thing about the movie is the performances of the cast.

Director Parasuram got too involved in portraying Mahesh Babu like never before and worked heavily on it, at least it seems so. He invested all of it on this single point that he tumbled working on the script or translating it as he conceived.

Keerthy Suresh was cast as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in the film. Both of them have put up a great show together and their chemistry worked out well in the songs. 'Kalavathi', 'Ma Ma Mahesha', and the recently added 'Murari Vaa' are visually wonderful on screen.

Let us take a look at the box office collection of Mahesh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata down here

Nizam - Rs 33.63 Crore

Ceeded - Rs 11.68 Crore

UA - Rs 12.65 Crore

East - Rs 8.56 Crore

West - Rs 5.66 Crore

Guntur - Rs 8.48 Crore

Krishna - Rs 5.89 Crore

Nellore - Rs 3.52 Crore

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Share: Rs 90.07 Crore (Rs 136.15 Crore Gross)

KA+ROI: Rs 6.99 Crore

OS: Rs 12.70 Crore

Total Worldwide Box Office Collection: Rs 109.79 Crore (Rs 179.20 Crore Gross)

The film has Samuthirakani, Nadhiya, Ajay, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani, Vennela Kishore among others who played crucial roles.

S Thaman scored music for the film produced by GMB Entertainment, 14 Reels Plus, and Mythri Movie Makers.