Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 3 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu's Movie Stays Steady At The Box Office

Superstar Mahesh Babu's recent release Sarkaru Vaari Paata hit the silver screen amidst huge fanfare and fervor on May 12. The movie had a grand first day at the box office.

While the movie's concept and characterizations were appreciated, the director, Parasuram, was called out for the weak screenplay of the film. The lead actors performed exceptionally well. Despite having a stellar team and a good storyline, the movie somehow didn't reach the level it was was expected to reach.

Fans were overjoyed when the film's trailer was released, for it promised a sure-shot treat for them. Mahesh Babu's new image in a mass avatar did impress quite a lot of people. He even said, "The way Parasuram designed my character, it was completely new for me. I haven't done anything like this in the last six or seven years," in an interview promoting the film.

Not only the regular interviews but for the first time, the superstar went out of his league to participate in a set of interviews involving influencers. All these efforts however failed to prove successful for the star, who aimed for a blockbuster hit, especially after coming back to the screens after two years.

Down here are the details of Sarkaru Vaari Paata's box office numbers.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:

Day 1: Rs 36.01 Crore

Day 2: Rs 11.04 Crore

Day 3: Rs 10 to 12 Crore

Total 3 Days Share in AP and Telangana: Rs 57.05 Crore to Rs 59.05 Crore

Sarkaru Vaari Paata worldwide collection:

Day 1 share: Rs 45.21 Crore

Day 2 share: Rs 13 Crore

Day 3 Share: Rs 12 to 15 Crore

Total 3 days share: Rs 70.21 Crore to Rs 73.21 Crore