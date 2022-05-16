Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 4 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu's Film Picks Up Pace Towards The Weekend

Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata has joined the Rs 100 Crore club within four days of its release. While the film has slowed down on the second day itself, the weekend has made up for the collection.

What worked for the film is undoubtedly the fact that Mahesh Babu has loosened up a bit to mouth mass dialogues, portray a fresh characterization, and shed his inhibitions- quite a rare feat for an actor in top league.

Although the characterization of Mahesh Babu is very refreshing, which did go well with the fans, there is nothing much from an actress like Keerthy Suresh, who was conferred with a national award for her acting prowess. She was contained to a mere eye-candy or bare necessary role in the film.

Meanwhile, the film's success was celebrated by Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata along with the film's director Parasuram, producers, and close friends. The former Miss India posted a slew of pictures from the bash on her social media handle.

Take a look at the box office numbers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata down below.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Day 1: Rs 36.01 Crore

Day 4: Rs 11.04 Crore

Day 3: Rs 12.01 Crore

Day 4: Rs 13.90 Crore

AP-TG Total:- Rs 72.96 Crore(Rs 99.89CR~ Gross)