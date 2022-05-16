Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 4 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu's Film Picks Up Pace Towards The Weekend

Superstar
Mahesh
Babu's
Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata
has
joined
the
Rs
100
Crore
club
within
four
days
of
its
release.
While
the
film
has
slowed
down
on
the
second
day
itself,
the
weekend
has
made
up
for
the
collection.
What
worked
for
the
film
is
undoubtedly
the
fact
that
Mahesh
Babu
has
loosened
up
a
bit
to
mouth
mass
dialogues,
portray
a
fresh
characterization,
and
shed
his
inhibitions-
quite
a
rare
feat
for
an
actor
in
top
league.
Although
the
characterization
of
Mahesh
Babu
is
very
refreshing,
which
did
go
well
with
the
fans,
there
is
nothing
much
from
an
actress
like
Keerthy
Suresh,
who
was
conferred
with
a
national
award
for
her
acting
prowess.
She
was
contained
to
a
mere
eye-candy
or
bare
necessary
role
in
the
film.
Meanwhile,
the
film's
success
was
celebrated
by
Mahesh
Babu,
his
wife
Namrata
along
with
the
film's
director
Parasuram,
producers,
and
close
friends.
The
former
Miss
India
posted
a
slew
of
pictures
from
the
bash
on
her
social
media
handle.
Take
a
look
at
the
box
office
numbers
of
Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata
down
below.
In
Andhra
Pradesh
and
Telangana
Day
1:
Rs
36.01
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
11.04
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
12.01
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
13.90
Crore