      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 5 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu's Movie Holds Steady At The Box Office

      Superstar Mahesh Babu's latest flick Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which hit the screens amidst great expectations, had an unimaginable release. With a never-seen-before Mahesh Babu gracing the silver screen after two and a half years, fans went into a tizzy.

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 5 Box Office Collections Worldwide

      With massive response pouring in for Mahesh Babu's look and characterization, the film did exceptionally well on the first day. However, the divided talk about poor direction and drag in the second half made the film suffer a little.

      With no other films playing at the theatres other than KGF 2 and RRR, the Superstar's film is said to have a steady run over the weekend. The film also entered the coveted Rs 100-Crore club within three days of its release.

      Down here are the details of Sarkaru Vaari Paata's box office performance.

      In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:
      Day 1: Rs 36.01 Crore
      Day 2: Rs 11.04 Crore
      Day 3: Rs 10 to 12 Crore
      Day 4: Rs 12.06 Crore
      Day 5: Rs 5 Crore

      Total 5 Days Share In AP and Telangana: Rs 77.12 Crore (Rs 110.11 Crore Gross)

      sarkaru vaari paata mahesh babu
