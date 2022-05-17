Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 6 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu- Parasuram Movie Maintains Pace At The Box Office

Superstar
Mahesh
Babu
starrer
Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata
is
holding
strong
at
the
box
office
despite
divided
talk.
The
mass
entertainer
has
depicted
Mahesh
Babu
in
a
new
avatar
that
was
never
seen
before.
Fans
are
comparing
his
characterization
to
the
one
he
played
in
Pokiri,
decades
ago.
When
the
trailer
of
Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata
came
out,
the
fans
couldn't
contain
their
excitement.
They
were
thrilled
to
see
the
actor's
mass
look
in
an
uber
cool
clothing
but
mouthing
words
considered
as
slang.
The
actor
also
brushed
up
his
dancing
skills
and
impressed
all.
The
film
directed
by
Parasuram,is
doing
steady
at
the
box
office.
Take
a
look
at
the
figures
down
below:
Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata
Day
6
Box
Office
Collection
in
Andhra
Pradesh
and
Telangana
is
as
following
Day
1:
Rs
36.01
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
11.04
Crore
Day
6:
Rs
12.01
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
12.06
Crore
Day
5:
Rs
3.64
Crore
Day
6:
Rs
2.50
Crore