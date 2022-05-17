Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 6 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu- Parasuram Movie Maintains Pace At The Box Office

Superstar Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata is holding strong at the box office despite divided talk. The mass entertainer has depicted Mahesh Babu in a new avatar that was never seen before. Fans are comparing his characterization to the one he played in Pokiri, decades ago.

When the trailer of Sarkaru Vaari Paata came out, the fans couldn't contain their excitement. They were thrilled to see the actor's mass look in an uber cool clothing but mouthing words considered as slang. The actor also brushed up his dancing skills and impressed all.

The film directed by Parasuram,is doing steady at the box office. Take a look at the figures down below:

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 6 Box Office Collection in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is as following

Day 1: Rs 36.01 Crore

Day 2: Rs 11.04 Crore

Day 6: Rs 12.01 Crore

Day 4: Rs 12.06 Crore

Day 5: Rs 3.64 Crore

Day 6: Rs 2.50 Crore

In Total:- Rs 79.62 Crore (Rs 114.77 Crore Gross)