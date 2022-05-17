    For Quick Alerts
      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 6 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu- Parasuram Movie Maintains Pace At The Box Office

      Superstar Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata is holding strong at the box office despite divided talk. The mass entertainer has depicted Mahesh Babu in a new avatar that was never seen before. Fans are comparing his characterization to the one he played in Pokiri, decades ago.

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata day 6 box office collection

      When the trailer of Sarkaru Vaari Paata came out, the fans couldn't contain their excitement. They were thrilled to see the actor's mass look in an uber cool clothing but mouthing words considered as slang. The actor also brushed up his dancing skills and impressed all.

      The film directed by Parasuram,is doing steady at the box office. Take a look at the figures down below:

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata day 6 box office collection

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 6 Box Office Collection in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is as following

      Day 1: Rs 36.01 Crore
      Day 2: Rs 11.04 Crore
      Day 6: Rs 12.01 Crore
      Day 4: Rs 12.06 Crore
      Day 5: Rs 3.64 Crore
      Day 6: Rs 2.50 Crore

      In Total:- Rs 79.62 Crore (Rs 114.77 Crore Gross)

      sarkaru vaari paata mahesh babu
      Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 6:00 [IST]
