Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 7 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu's Movie Slows Down At Box Office

The Mahesh Babu- Keerthy Suresh starrer is catering to half-empty theatres since the second day. The comedy entertainer is helmed by Parasuram. The movie, which talks about misuse of bank loans by the rich and opulent, has enough entertainment to keep the fans entertained, though the film didn't work numbers.

But the movie crossed Rs 100 Crore at the box office in the opening weekend. The makers of the film claimed that the movie is the fastest one to reach Rs 100 Crore.

Owing to other releases, the movie has slowed down and the box office numbers are as below:

Day 1: Rs 36.01 Crore

Day 2: Rs 11.04 Crore

Day 3: Rs 12.01 Crore

Day 4: Rs 12.06 Crore

Day 5: Rs 3.64 Crore

Day 6: Rs 2.32 Crore

Day 7: Rs 2.50 Crore

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Total:-

Rs 79.58 Crore (Rs 115.30 Crore Gross)

Though the movie didn't appeal direction-wise, it showcased the superstar in a never-seen-before avatar. Mahesh Babu mouthing mass dialogues and staying away from heroic cliches brought a freshness to the film. In addition, Mahesh Babu displayed his dancing skills for the two hit numbers 'Ma Ma Mahesha' and 'Kalavathi'.

Keerthy Suresh was seen in the role of Kalavathi, a spoiled brat, who is a habitual gambler. The film also has Vennela Kishore, Subbaraj, and Samuthirakani in prominent roles.