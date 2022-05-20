Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 9 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu- Parasuram's Film Slows Down Ahead Of The Weekend

Superstar Mahesh Babu's most highly- anticipated film Sarkaru Vaari Paata failed to maintain at the box office. The movie, which was released amid humongous expectations and fanfare couldn't sustain the second week leading to a drop in the box office numbers.

Despite being appreciated for the efforts and hard work, the director, Parasuram was called out for not translating the story to the silver screen in a gripping way. The story, cast, and performances were topnotch but the film failed to strike a chord with the audience and fans.

Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, had leashed out his acting prowess and excelled in his Craft. He even shook a leg to the mass number 'Ma Ma Mahesha', which came as a surprise to the fans as well.

Here are the box office numbers of the movie since its release on May 6:

Day 1: Rs 36.01 Crore

Day 2: Rs 11.04 Crore

Day 3: Rs 12.01 Crore

Day 4: Rs 12.06 Crore

Day 5: Rs 3.64 Crore

Day 6: Rs 2.32 Crore

Day 7: Rs 1.82 Crore

Day 8: Rs 1.79 Croreore

Day 9: Rs 1.50 Croreore

AP-TG Total:- Rs 82.20 Crore ( Rs 121.35 Crore~ Gross)

Keerthy Suresh played the female lead role in the film which has Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, Samuthirakani in prominent roles.

The film's music is composed by S Thaman and its tracks were superhit.