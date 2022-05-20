    For Quick Alerts
      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 9 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu- Parasuram's Film Slows Down Ahead Of The Weekend

      Superstar Mahesh Babu's most highly- anticipated film Sarkaru Vaari Paata failed to maintain at the box office. The movie, which was released amid humongous expectations and fanfare couldn't sustain the second week leading to a drop in the box office numbers.

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 9 Box Office Collection

      Despite being appreciated for the efforts and hard work, the director, Parasuram was called out for not translating the story to the silver screen in a gripping way. The story, cast, and performances were topnotch but the film failed to strike a chord with the audience and fans.

      Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, had leashed out his acting prowess and excelled in his Craft. He even shook a leg to the mass number 'Ma Ma Mahesha', which came as a surprise to the fans as well.

      Here are the box office numbers of the movie since its release on May 6:

      Day 1: Rs 36.01 Crore
      Day 2: Rs 11.04 Crore
      Day 3: Rs 12.01 Crore
      Day 4: Rs 12.06 Crore
      Day 5: Rs 3.64 Crore
      Day 6: Rs 2.32 Crore
      Day 7: Rs 1.82 Crore
      Day 8: Rs 1.79 Croreore
      Day 9: Rs 1.50 Croreore
      AP-TG Total:- Rs 82.20 Crore ( Rs 121.35 Crore~ Gross)

      Keerthy Suresh played the female lead role in the film which has Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, Samuthirakani in prominent roles.

      The film's music is composed by S Thaman and its tracks were superhit.

      Saturday, May 21, 2022, 6:00 [IST]
      X