Sarkaru Vaari Paata First Review Out: Mahesh Babu's Film All Set For A Thumping Box Office Roar

Just two days away from the release of Superstar Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', we got to hear the first review of the film, which is helmed by Parasuram Petla. The movie is said to be a treat to the fans of Superstar, who was showcased in a mass avatar and delivered a power packed performance.

Needless to say, Mahesh Babu, who is a director's actor, had poured out his might for the character he portrayed in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. On the other hand, it is learnt that Keerthy Suresh has too delivered a commendable job as 'Kalavathi', adding grace and charm to her role.

According to Umair Sandhu, a film analyst and member of the Overseas Censor Board, watched the film and was blown away by the brilliant story-telling and performances. Giving it a four and a half star rating, he opined, "Sarkaru Vaari Paata works for varied reasons- it has a simple, but captivating story with a dramatic twist in the tale, the chemistry between the lead actors is perfect and the music is well juxtaposed in the narrative. But its biggest USP is, without doubt, Mahesh Babu. He carries the film on his broad and brawny shoulders and that alone is the imperative reason for watching this film. Expect a hurricane called Sarkaru Vaari Paata to strike at the box office."

He also noted that Mahesh Babu has rendered a career best performance in the recent times and fans are sure to lap this knockout performance in a big way. A powerful mass blockbuster is on the way.

The movie was produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with 14 Reels Plus, and G Mahesh Babu Entertainments. The film was certified with a UA certificate and has music by S S Thaman. The film is slated for a World Wide release on May 12.