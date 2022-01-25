Sarkaru Vaari Paata: First Single Of Mahesh Babu Starrer Might Release On THIS Date!

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is currently on a break. The actor tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after returning to Hyderabad, post vacaying with his family in Dubai. A couple of days later, his brother, actor-producer Ramesh Babu passed away and the superstar who was in isolation after contracting the virus was seen paying tribute through his social media handles.

In a heartfelt note he wrote, "You have been my inspiration You have been my strength You have been my courage You have been my everything If not for you, I would not have been half the man I am today. Thank you for everything you've done for me. Now just rest...rest... In this life and if at all I have another, you'll always be my 'Annaya' Love you forever and ever and ever."

Well, the actor's legion of fans has been highly supportive during his tough time. Many have also been requesting the actor to take care of his health, hoping to see him return to the big screen with complete zest.

Well, looks like the makers of Mahesh Babu's next Sarkaru Vaari Paata are planning a huge surprise for fans as we hear that the film's first single will be out very soon. According to reports, the first single announcement will be made on January 26 coinciding with Indian Republic Day. It is being said that the romantic track will be out on February 14 on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Though this is only a rumour going viral on social media, one will have to wait until Wednesday (January 26) to know if it has anything to do with reality.

Directed by Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram, the film features National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is backed by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment.